From determining product-market fit to continually reinvesting in themselves, here is what makes some entrepreneurs stand the test of time.

Every entrepreneurial story is different and unique but each one begins with someone starting something and taking a chance on a dream. Sometimes it turns out big and other times it fails. Either way, they keep moving forward and getting stuff done.

Here are a few things that successful entrepreneurs do differently:

1. They spot solutions in problems.

"A business is simply an idea to make other people's lives better" says Richard Branson.

Successful entrepreneurs are constantly figuring out how best to tackle obstacles and challenges they encounter daily -- they don't see problems but opportunities. Every great entrepreneur is constantly finding ways to make ideas and solutions work.

When you have a ready market, be sure your solution will solve real problem your target market have.

2. They keep on investing in viable business ideas.

Insanely great entrepreneurs don't have an end game. They aren't looking to achieve "enough." Often, they spend much less than they earn and invest their profits in new ventures or better ways to work on the same idea.

3. They invest in their own skills.

You can never go wrong with investing in yourself -- and successful entrepreneurs know that.

Entrepreneurs who value self-development invest their time each week in resources that will make them better. They are known to trade their free time for increased skills or knowledge. They also know the value of constantly learning, as It's the only way to stay relevant in an ever-changing business world.

4. They still own assets that compound.

The most efficient way to build wealth is to own a part of a company with the most wealthy entrepreneurs today owning large percentages of their businesses. They hang on to every precious percentage of ownership and continue to invest in long-term assets that will pay off in the future.

5. They always play to their strengths.

Successful entrepreneurs concentrate on what they do best by playing to your strengths and outsourcing their weaknesses.

The greatest entrepreneurs have hired some of the smartest people in their industries to work on what they can't do but have to do. You can't do it all alone.

