Guest Writer
Founder @Alltopstartups
Thomas Oppong is the founder of Alltopstartups.com, a startup resource site, and the curator at Postanly Weekly, a digest of the best productivity posts around the web.

8 Effective Ways to Find the Extra Hours You Need in Your Work Week
They say time is money. If you believe this is true, then act now to rescue your stolen hours.
5 Signs You Have What It Takes to Be an Entrepreneur
These signs are something that most successful entrepreneurs have in common.
5 Habits That Will Guarantee Your Failure in Life
You don't want these setbacks -- especially when you still have a lot to show the world.
5 Reasons You Might Fail to Become Your Very Best
Becoming the best you can be doesn't happen over night. It takes effort, progress and motivation.
5 Things Successful Entrepreneurs Do Differently
From determining product-market fit to continually reinvesting in themselves, here is what makes some entrepreneurs stand the test of time.
Before You Decide to Jump Into Entrepreneurship, Do These 4 Steps
If you've been attracted to the idea of being your own boss, these tips will help you create the life you so desire without compromising the current one you have.
20 Inspiring Quotes on How to Build a Successful Startup
Don't be discouraged by the number of times you have tried and failed, but be inspired by the number of people who have failed and bounced back as successful entrepreneurs.
Entrepreneurs Shouldn't Sell the Product, Rather the Solution
If people can't see how their problems could be solved by what you are providing, you are likely wasting your time and resources.
5 Reasons Why You Would Make an Excellent Entrepreneur
To help see if you are cut out for the entrepreneurial road, here are five signs you should jump the corporate ship and go out on your own.
It's Your Passion. Now, Here's How to Make It Your Business.
While the income from your business isn't guaranteed to make you rich, it does bring you something more valuable than money: fulfillment and freedom.
5 Things You Should be Doing to Have an Insanely Productive Week
Your most important job every day is to make sure your time is not just spent on busy work.
You Have A Great Idea For A Product, So Now What?
Most entrepreneurs have lots of ideas but few of them are able to successfully execute that one idea that makes all the difference.
The 3 Most Important Questions Every Entrepreneur Must Answer
Entrepreneurs must constantly ask themselves tough questions about where they want to go, what it takes to get there and how to get there successfully.
Don't Just Start a Business, Solve A Problem
You don't want to start a business that may not survive. Do your homework, validate your idea and make sure you have a real market for it.
The 4 Surprisingly Simple Words That Could Guarantee Your Success
Instead of trying to do too much, people should focus on only fostering a few skill sets.
