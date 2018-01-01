Zech Newman

Entrepreneur Lifestyles
5 Ways to Turn Off Your Brain So You Can Get Some Rest
Your brain working overtime is not doing you any good.
Employee Engagement
3 Keys to a Vision Others Can Own
Trying to get others to buy into a vision that is all about you getting more money is not going to excite people.
Entrepreneur Mindset
4 Distractions You Must Stop Stressing Over If You Want to Succeed
You can't change the past but if you focus on the present you can change your future.
Employee Turnover
Staff Turnover Is Draining Your Company
Your employees are your customers and the lifeblood of your business. Invest in their development so they'll keep putting their talent and training to work for you.
Entrepreneur Mindset
3 Ways to Encourage an Ownership Mindset in Your Employees
Your company grows by leaps when you get buy-in from team members and help them see their potential to lead from within.
Passion
4 Tips to Reignite Your Passion and Energy for Your Business
Entrepreneurs stuck in a rut need to rekindle their passion for their business or else they'll never succeed.
Starting a Business
4 Tips to Help You Run Multiple Businesses
With focus and energy, you can build an entrepreneurial empire.
Work-Life Balance
5 Reasons Your Spouse Hates Your Business
Entrepreneurial success takes everything you have, plus what your family gives you. There are rules about what you can and cannot do with their investment. Learn them.
Managing Employees
5 Keys to Retaining Your Best Employees
Retaining top talent is the fastest and most effective way to grow your business.
Work-Life Balance
4 Keys to Having More Freedom in Your Business
We often blame the business, but in reality, lack of freedom is due to us. Here are ways to fix that.
Self Improvement
5 Personal Habits That Will Hurt Your Business
Change your habits, change your business and change your life.
Work-Life Balance
4 Ways Lack of Margin Is Costing You
Trade the busy schedule for balance and see improved health, creativity and finances.
Mistakes
5 Mistakes to Avoid as an Entrepreneur
Are you chasing the wrong success? Time for a reality check.
Challenges
5 Roadblocks That Are Getting in the Way of Your Business
See how to break through and triumph.