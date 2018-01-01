Zech Newman

Zech Newman

Guest Writer
Author of 'Chasing Dreams in a Minivan'
Zech Newman is a serial dreamer. His passion is to help others pursue their dream in a way that brings family closer together and builds a rock-solid foundation of faith. Newman is the author of the new book, Chasing Dreams in a Minivan.

More From Zech Newman

5 Ways to Turn Off Your Brain So You Can Get Some Rest
Entrepreneur Lifestyles

5 Ways to Turn Off Your Brain So You Can Get Some Rest

Your brain working overtime is not doing you any good.
4 min read
3 Keys to a Vision Others Can Own
Employee Engagement

3 Keys to a Vision Others Can Own

Trying to get others to buy into a vision that is all about you getting more money is not going to excite people.
3 min read
4 Distractions You Must Stop Stressing Over If You Want to Succeed
Entrepreneur Mindset

4 Distractions You Must Stop Stressing Over If You Want to Succeed

You can't change the past but if you focus on the present you can change your future.
3 min read
Staff Turnover Is Draining Your Company
Employee Turnover

Staff Turnover Is Draining Your Company

Your employees are your customers and the lifeblood of your business. Invest in their development so they'll keep putting their talent and training to work for you.
4 min read
3 Ways to Encourage an Ownership Mindset in Your Employees
Entrepreneur Mindset

3 Ways to Encourage an Ownership Mindset in Your Employees

Your company grows by leaps when you get buy-in from team members and help them see their potential to lead from within.
3 min read
4 Tips to Reignite Your Passion and Energy for Your Business
Passion

4 Tips to Reignite Your Passion and Energy for Your Business

Entrepreneurs stuck in a rut need to rekindle their passion for their business or else they'll never succeed.
4 min read
4 Tips to Help You Run Multiple Businesses
Starting a Business

4 Tips to Help You Run Multiple Businesses

With focus and energy, you can build an entrepreneurial empire.
4 min read
5 Reasons Your Spouse Hates Your Business
Work-Life Balance

5 Reasons Your Spouse Hates Your Business

Entrepreneurial success takes everything you have, plus what your family gives you. There are rules about what you can and cannot do with their investment. Learn them.
4 min read
5 Keys to Retaining Your Best Employees
Managing Employees

5 Keys to Retaining Your Best Employees

Retaining top talent is the fastest and most effective way to grow your business.
4 min read
4 Keys to Having More Freedom in Your Business
Work-Life Balance

4 Keys to Having More Freedom in Your Business

We often blame the business, but in reality, lack of freedom is due to us. Here are ways to fix that.
4 min read
5 Personal Habits That Will Hurt Your Business
Self Improvement

5 Personal Habits That Will Hurt Your Business

Change your habits, change your business and change your life.
3 min read
4 Ways Lack of Margin Is Costing You
Work-Life Balance

4 Ways Lack of Margin Is Costing You

Trade the busy schedule for balance and see improved health, creativity and finances.
3 min read
5 Mistakes to Avoid as an Entrepreneur
Mistakes

5 Mistakes to Avoid as an Entrepreneur

Are you chasing the wrong success? Time for a reality check.
4 min read
5 Roadblocks That Are Getting in the Way of Your Business
Challenges

5 Roadblocks That Are Getting in the Way of Your Business

See how to break through and triumph.
4 min read
My Queue

There are no Videos in your queue.

Click on the Add to next to any video to save to your queue.

See Latest Videos

There are no Articles in your queue.

Click on the Add to next to any article to save to your queue.

See Latest Articles

There are no Podcasts in your queue.

Click on the Add to next to any podcast episode to save to your queue.

See Latest Podcasts

You're not following any authors.

Click the Follow button on any author page to keep up with the latest content from your favorite authors.