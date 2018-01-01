Emotions

Marketing and Lead Generation Inspiration From Apple, the First Trillion-Dollar Company
Emotional connections keep customers coming back.
Gregg Schwartz | 5 min read
How to Overcome Emotional Obstacles
Learn how to keep your emotions in line to nail your goals.
Lewis Howes | 2 min read
It's My Job and I'll Cry If I Want to: The Case for Showing Emotions in the Workplace
Allowing workers to show their true selves has its benefits.
Amanda Slavin | 7 min read
How Crying Could Save Your Business
Entrepreneurs need to let emotions out and people in.
Ben Lamm | 6 min read
Your Team Will Succeed Only if They Trust Each Other
Trust is difficult to establish, hard to maintain and easy to break.
Angela Kambouris | 7 min read
12 Things You Need to Know About Fear, and How You Can Be a Better Entrepreneur Because of It
Here's what to look for to be more self-aware about your own fear, including when to accept it and how to prevent it from clouding your judgment.
Lydia Belanger | 14 min read
Here's How Much Money You Have to Make to Be Satisfied and Happy
It's only a fraction of the millions you dream about.
Lydia Belanger | 2 min read
If You Want to Win Over Customers, Appeal to Their Emotions
Shopping data often looks at website visitors through hard numbers, but humans are more driven by irrationality.
Liraz Margalit | 4 min read
Can Social Media Persuade You to Spend More Money?
Research says, Yes! Moreover, which platform users prefer indicates how much they will spend.
Jeremy Diamond | 6 min read
Navigating Entrepreneurial Whiplash
Abrupt emotional highs and lows come with the territory when you're starting up something that matters to you.
Jill Schiefelbein | 5 min read
