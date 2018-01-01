Employee Feedback

More From This Topic

More Than 4 Walls: How to Transform Your Company Into a Community
Company Culture

More Than 4 Walls: How to Transform Your Company Into a Community

Focus on the supporting pillars of your company to create a diverse community grounded in collective purpose.
Brett Hyman | 5 min read
Don't Assume Employees Can't Handle Tough Decisions
Ready for Anything

Don't Assume Employees Can't Handle Tough Decisions

Too often, managers become paternalistic toward employees, falling into the wrongheaded belief that they know what's best for them.
Bob Priest-Heck | 5 min read
Why My Greatest Challenge Is Me
Leadership

Why My Greatest Challenge Is Me

This business leader finds he sometimes has trouble taking a step back and listening to feedback.
BizCast | 2 min read
Why I Stopped Doing Annual Employee Reviews
Performance Reviews

Why I Stopped Doing Annual Employee Reviews

Why wait months to discuss problems that matter now?
Ximena Hartsock | 6 min read
Why This Business Leader Says Feedback Is the 'Breakfast of Champions'
Feedback

Why This Business Leader Says Feedback Is the 'Breakfast of Champions'

Asking for feedback is the only way to know if you're doing a good job.
BizCast | 2 min read
5 Non-Confrontational Ways Leaders Keep Their Followers Accountable
Accountability

5 Non-Confrontational Ways Leaders Keep Their Followers Accountable

Keeping your team accountable without being overbearing can be hard; it doesn't have to be, though.
Lucas Miller | 5 min read
Managers Who Create Growth Opportunities See Greater Employee Engagement
Leadership Strategy

Managers Who Create Growth Opportunities See Greater Employee Engagement

Your workers aren't (only) about advancement. For many, the title on a business card isn't nearly as important as feeling that they're learning something new and contributing in meaningful ways.
Tracy Maylett | 6 min read
Hiring Your First Employee Is Scary -- for Good Reason
Hiring

Hiring Your First Employee Is Scary -- for Good Reason

You quit your job to start your own company. Your first employee left a steady gig to follow you.
Jacob Warwick | 6 min read
What Sheryl Sandberg Taught Me About Giving Criticism
Feedback

What Sheryl Sandberg Taught Me About Giving Criticism

How many times have you tried to give feedback that totally falls flat?
Kim Scott | 7 min read
Employee Feedback Is Only Effective If It's Done Right. Here's How to Make Sure It Lands.
Employee Feedback

Employee Feedback Is Only Effective If It's Done Right. Here's How to Make Sure It Lands.

Feedback is sometimes hard to hear and to give, but when given in the spirit of support, it is a gift beyond measure.
Deb Liu | 6 min read
My Queue

There are no Videos in your queue.

Click on the Add to next to any video to save to your queue.

See Latest Videos

There are no Articles in your queue.

Click on the Add to next to any article to save to your queue.

See Latest Articles

There are no Podcasts in your queue.

Click on the Add to next to any podcast episode to save to your queue.

See Latest Podcasts

You're not following any authors.

Click the Follow button on any author page to keep up with the latest content from your favorite authors.