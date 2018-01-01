Employee Performance

10 Ways to Appeal to the Next Wave of Workers: Generation Z
10 Ways to Appeal to the Next Wave of Workers: Generation Z

Flexible scheduling and open feedback loops build trust with incoming employees. Companies shouldn't be surprised if older workers appreciate those changes, too.
Deep Patel | 6 min read
3 Steps to Help Employees Understand Your Objectives and Expectations
3 Steps to Help Employees Understand Your Objectives and Expectations

When you set objectives, your job is to clearly relay your expectations to the employee.
Doug and Polly White | 6 min read
The Bedrock of Performance Management? Communication of Acceptable Behavior.
The Bedrock of Performance Management? Communication of Acceptable Behavior.

Effective leaders manage performance by continually reinforcing their criteria for success.
Phil La Duke | 4 min read
6 Rules For Effective Feedback
6 Rules For Effective Feedback

It is not whether it's positive or negative that determines its quality, it's how it's delivered. Wanna help? Do it this way.
Phil La Duke | 4 min read
Exert Yourself for the Health of Your Bottom Line -- and Your Bottom
Exert Yourself for the Health of Your Bottom Line -- and Your Bottom

Founders are obsessive about optimization. Exercise is hands down the best way to optimize future personal performance. Do it.
Mike Loomis | 4 min read
Employees Don't Get Enough Sleep, and It's Your Fault
Employees Don't Get Enough Sleep, and It's Your Fault

One problem may be that 42 percent of U.S. employees surveyed said they didn't take a single vacation day in 2014.
Heather R. Huhman | 4 min read
Unhappy Employees Are Costing You: 4 Lessons From Denmark
Unhappy Employees Are Costing You: 4 Lessons From Denmark

'The Little Mermaid' and Hans Christian Andersen are hardly Denmark's greatest successes. Actually, that country could teach 'no-vacation nation' a thing or two.
Luis Gallardo | 5 min read
Stop Treating Your Employees Like Mushrooms
Stop Treating Your Employees Like Mushrooms

Consistent communication keeps employees from feeling that they're kept in the dark and fed, well, you know.
Beth Miller | 5 min read
Where Have All the Good Employees Gone? Oops, You Promoted Them.
Where Have All the Good Employees Gone? Oops, You Promoted Them.

Four things to consider when promoting employees to leadership.
Tracy Maylett | 4 min read
7 Insights From Psychology Known to Boost Workplace Productivity
7 Insights From Psychology Known to Boost Workplace Productivity

The more you can see the job from the employee's perspective, the better you'll understand how to get more done.
Adam Toren | 7 min read
