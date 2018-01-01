Employee Performance
Entrepreneurs
Science Has Confirmed That Honesty Really Is the Best Policy in the Workplace
Tell the truth, the whole truth and nothing but the truth.
More From This Topic
Generation Z
10 Ways to Appeal to the Next Wave of Workers: Generation Z
Flexible scheduling and open feedback loops build trust with incoming employees. Companies shouldn't be surprised if older workers appreciate those changes, too.
Managing Employees
3 Steps to Help Employees Understand Your Objectives and Expectations
When you set objectives, your job is to clearly relay your expectations to the employee.
Employee Performance
The Bedrock of Performance Management? Communication of Acceptable Behavior.
Effective leaders manage performance by continually reinforcing their criteria for success.
Feedback
6 Rules For Effective Feedback
It is not whether it's positive or negative that determines its quality, it's how it's delivered. Wanna help? Do it this way.
Exercise
Exert Yourself for the Health of Your Bottom Line -- and Your Bottom
Founders are obsessive about optimization. Exercise is hands down the best way to optimize future personal performance. Do it.
Sleep Deprivation
Employees Don't Get Enough Sleep, and It's Your Fault
One problem may be that 42 percent of U.S. employees surveyed said they didn't take a single vacation day in 2014.
Employee Morale
Unhappy Employees Are Costing You: 4 Lessons From Denmark
'The Little Mermaid' and Hans Christian Andersen are hardly Denmark's greatest successes. Actually, that country could teach 'no-vacation nation' a thing or two.
Engaged Employees
Stop Treating Your Employees Like Mushrooms
Consistent communication keeps employees from feeling that they're kept in the dark and fed, well, you know.
Leadership Development
Where Have All the Good Employees Gone? Oops, You Promoted Them.
Four things to consider when promoting employees to leadership.
Productivity
7 Insights From Psychology Known to Boost Workplace Productivity
The more you can see the job from the employee's perspective, the better you'll understand how to get more done.