Entrepreneur Mindset

Cultivating Gratitude and Happiness Will Boost Your Business
Cultivating Gratitude and Happiness Will Boost Your Business

Focusing on your overall happiness is important to succeeding.
Blair Singer | 5 min read
Should Entrepreneurs Lie? It's a Tricky Question.
Should Entrepreneurs Lie? It's a Tricky Question.

In the hustle of the startup world, entrepreneurs often drop little white lies -- and don't even consider them to be lies. Where's the ethical line?
Jason Feifer | 8 min read
5 Tips to Help Entrepreneurs Successfully Manage Multiple Ventures
5 Tips to Help Entrepreneurs Successfully Manage Multiple Ventures

It's okay to work on more than one business idea if you're smart about it.
Jonathan Long | 5 min read
This Entrepreneur Crashed and Burned Out from Stress. Now He's on a Mission to Change the 'Hustle' Lifestyle.
This Entrepreneur Crashed and Burned Out from Stress. Now He's on a Mission to Change the 'Hustle' Lifestyle.

Daniel Thomas Hind believes entrepreneurs need to become leaders, not hustlers. He's helping them do it by prioritizing health and self-mastery.
The Oracles | 11 min read
You Need to Temper Your Pessimism to Be a Successful Entrepreneur
You Need to Temper Your Pessimism to Be a Successful Entrepreneur

Look for the good in every situation and person.
John Boitnott | 5 min read
4 Ways to Escape Mental Traps That Sabotage Your Success
4 Ways to Escape Mental Traps That Sabotage Your Success

You're neither perfect nor fatally flawed, regardless what the voice in your head is telling you.
Malachi Thompson | 6 min read
'People Don't Understand What They've Never Seen': 7 Quotes From Rapper T-Pain on Entrepreneurship
'People Don't Understand What They've Never Seen': 7 Quotes From Rapper T-Pain on Entrepreneurship

The Grammy Award-winning artist's latest venture: a television show for entrepreneurs. Here's some of his best advice.
Hayden Field | 4 min read
7 Ways Brilliant Entrepreneurs Stop Doubting Their Genius
7 Ways Brilliant Entrepreneurs Stop Doubting Their Genius

Self-doubt is natural. It's the wallowing in despair that you have to stop.
John Rampton | 4 min read
I Built My Multimillion-Dollar Side-Hustle While Working a Full-Time Job and So Can You
I Built My Multimillion-Dollar Side-Hustle While Working a Full-Time Job and So Can You

Juggling a side hustle alongside a full-time commitment will stretch you in every way possible, but the rewards are even more fulfilling.
Raj Jana | 7 min read
Discipline Is What Leads to Success
Discipline Is What Leads to Success

Disciplined entrepreneurs have the resourcefulness to solve their problem in one way or another.
Sherrie Campbell | 6 min read
