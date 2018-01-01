Entrepreneur Mindset
Entrepreneur Mindset
How to Create a Growth Mindset as an Entrepreneur
At the end of the day, it's up to you to determine what you're capable of.
Entrepreneur Mindset
Cultivating Gratitude and Happiness Will Boost Your Business
Focusing on your overall happiness is important to succeeding.
Lying
Should Entrepreneurs Lie? It's a Tricky Question.
In the hustle of the startup world, entrepreneurs often drop little white lies -- and don't even consider them to be lies. Where's the ethical line?
Entrepreneur Mindset
5 Tips to Help Entrepreneurs Successfully Manage Multiple Ventures
It's okay to work on more than one business idea if you're smart about it.
Stress Management
This Entrepreneur Crashed and Burned Out from Stress. Now He's on a Mission to Change the 'Hustle' Lifestyle.
Daniel Thomas Hind believes entrepreneurs need to become leaders, not hustlers. He's helping them do it by prioritizing health and self-mastery.
Entrepreneur Mindset
You Need to Temper Your Pessimism to Be a Successful Entrepreneur
Look for the good in every situation and person.
Entrepreneur Mindset
4 Ways to Escape Mental Traps That Sabotage Your Success
You're neither perfect nor fatally flawed, regardless what the voice in your head is telling you.
Starting a Business
'People Don't Understand What They've Never Seen': 7 Quotes From Rapper T-Pain on Entrepreneurship
The Grammy Award-winning artist's latest venture: a television show for entrepreneurs. Here's some of his best advice.
Leadership
7 Ways Brilliant Entrepreneurs Stop Doubting Their Genius
Self-doubt is natural. It's the wallowing in despair that you have to stop.
Side Hustle
I Built My Multimillion-Dollar Side-Hustle While Working a Full-Time Job and So Can You
Juggling a side hustle alongside a full-time commitment will stretch you in every way possible, but the rewards are even more fulfilling.
Traits
Discipline Is What Leads to Success
Disciplined entrepreneurs have the resourcefulness to solve their problem in one way or another.