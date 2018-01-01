Entrepreneurial Mindset

More From This Topic

The 'I'm My Own Boss' Myth Humbles Many an Entrepreneur
Be Your Own Boss

The 'I'm My Own Boss' Myth Humbles Many an Entrepreneur

That misconception does not comport with startup reality. But by adopting the right mindset, you can come to terms with how many bosses you really have.
Shakir Akorede | 4 min read
This Is How Thinking About Abundance Has Helped Me Build a Success Mindset
Entrepreneur Mindset

This Is How Thinking About Abundance Has Helped Me Build a Success Mindset

Entrepreneurs need to overcome the scarcity mindset.
Scott Oldford | 6 min read
Why, When You Fail, You Should 'Fail Forward'
Project Grow

Why, When You Fail, You Should 'Fail Forward'

So, you've fallen on your face? Consider that you're walking in the footsteps of some 'famous failures,' like Steve Jobs, Oprah Winfrey and Stephen King.
Alex Jasin | 6 min read
How Emotional Intelligence Can Improve Your Productivity
Emotional Intelligence

How Emotional Intelligence Can Improve Your Productivity

In business, you need to recognize where those "hot" emotions are coming from, bring them under control and proceed as calmly as possible.
Jayson DeMers | 5 min read
Why You Need to Overcome Your Fears to Be a Great Entrepreneur
Project Grow

Why You Need to Overcome Your Fears to Be a Great Entrepreneur

Whether you're afraid of investing or afraid to leave your steady-but-boring job, you can't find success until you step outside your comfort zone.
Peter Esho | 1 min read
7 Misconceptions About Entrepreneurship
Starting a Business

7 Misconceptions About Entrepreneurship

You may expect that success will come fast (or not at all). You may see entrepreneurship as an easy way to get rich. But these assumptions are false.
Jayson DeMers | 5 min read
What to Do When You Realize Entrepreneurship Isn't Your Dream Job
Entrepreneurial Mindset

What to Do When You Realize Entrepreneurship Isn't Your Dream Job

Feeling down, disgruntled, disappointed? You may just need a vacation. Or you may need a whole new career. Here's how to tell.
Jayson DeMers | 5 min read
7 Inspiring Documentaries Every Business Owner Must Watch
Movies

7 Inspiring Documentaries Every Business Owner Must Watch

What's better on a hot summer night than a cold beer and a cool documentary streaming on the tube?
David Koji | 5 min read
5 Life Lessons Your Kid Will Learn as a Young Entrepreneur
Young Entrepreneurs

5 Life Lessons Your Kid Will Learn as a Young Entrepreneur

Experience is the best teacher. Early business ventures build children's capacity to balance risks, overcome challenges as they work toward goals and cope with the disappointment of failure.
Deep Patel | 5 min read
Why I Refuse to Own a Car
Cars

Why I Refuse to Own a Car

This Entrepreneur contributor figures he saves 8.2 hours a week not owning a car. That's 426 more hours per year he can work on his business.
Neil Patel | 7 min read
