Environmental Protection
Protect the Environment, Protect Your Business
If your company depends on abundant natural resources, supporting environmental causes is smart business -- but it's also so much more.
Green Business
Why Environmental Responsibility Is Good for Your Bottom Line
A foam insulation company retooled its spray foam products and improved its finances, along with the planet, in one fell swoop.
Franchise Players
Florida Woman Closes a Clothing Boutique to Open an Eco-Friendly Cleaning Business
After owning several businesses, Martekei Plange turned to franchising with Coverall as a way to refocus her entrepreneurial career.
Corporate Social Responsibility
3 Environmental Problems Entrepreneurs Can Help Solve
Part of the global entrepreneurial challenge is to build profitable business without causing social and environmental harm.
Volkswagen
Volkswagen Shares Plunge Amid Emissions Scandal
The car company could face up to $18 billion in penalties.
Regulations
Is Small Business Getting a Dirty Deal With Clean Water Act Changes?
A change to environmental law is being viewed as a massive land grab that hurts many small companies.
Sustainability
How Sustainability Disclosure Creates Competitive Advantage
Today's entrepreneurs can position themselves ahead of the pack as more investors integrate environmental factors into their decisions.
Impact Investing
This Entrepreneur Plans to Save the World, $1 Trillion at a Time
Jigar Shah wants to help the environment -- and he's getting the money to make it happen.
Millennials
How a Focus on the Triple Bottom Line Is Captivating Young Workers (Infographic)
Prioritizing people, the planet and profit is crucial for many millennials.
Legal Issues
Keystone XL Pipeline Bill Dies in U.S. Senate
The massive project -- which could have benefited businesses large and small and created thousands of jobs -- faced mounting opposition from environmentalists and politicians.
Environment
Illinois Outlaws Beauty Products Containing Non-Biodegradable Microbeads
The tiny, synthetic beads -- found in facial cleansers, hand washes and toothpastes -- have been found to pollute our waters and introduce toxic chemicals into the food chain.