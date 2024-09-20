Opinions expressed by Entrepreneur contributors are their own.

Imagine turning leftover food into profit while making a significant environmental impact - this is the innovative mission behind Too Good To Go, an innovative app that empowers consumers to rescue surplus food from local businesses at a discount, transforming what could be waste into a win-win for both parties.

In 2016, food waste was just beginning to bubble up as an issue for both consumers and businesses in the UK. Enter Jamie Crummie, the British entrepreneur who saw an opportunity to turn this challenge into a business solution. Drawing inspiration from his experience working at an events agency in Australia where he witnessed the staggering amount of food that went to waste, Crummie co-founded Too Good To Go.

"When I moved back to the UK and saw the same problem, I knew I had to act," the founder shared.

The global issue of food waste was vast, with 10.7 million tonnes wasted annually in the UK alone, contributing to over 10% of the world's greenhouse gas emissions. But there was also a growing gap in the market. Consumers were becoming more eco-conscious, yet food was still ending up in landfills. That's where Too Good To Go came in—a simple, accessible solution that empowered people to use surplus food.

The original concept started with a website connecting consumers to local food businesses. Soon after, Crummie met a group of like-minded entrepreneurs in Copenhagen, who had recognised a similar problem. Together, they launched Too Good To Go in Denmark, and by the end of 2016, the app made its way to the UK.

Breaking barriers

One of the biggest challenges was the awareness gap. In 2015/16, the idea of reducing food waste wasn't a mainstream conversation. The Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs) had just been published, aiming for a 50% reduction by 2030, but little was being done at a national level.

"We had to work hard to elevate the topic of food waste and demonstrate how our solution could help," the founder explains. The strategy was clear: stick to the mission. The company didn't stray from its core goal—creating a world with zero food waste. Fast forward to today, and the numbers speak volumes. In the UK alone, Too Good To Go has saved over 40 million meals.

Reflecting on their journey, the founder notes, "Our long-term vision kept us focused through the challenges. Milestones like 40 million 'Surprise Bags' of food saved prove that awareness is growing, and real change is happening."

Sustainability at scale

Growing a business while maintaining sustainability can be tricky, but for Too Good To Go, it's a natural part of the model. "Every meal we save increases our impact," the founder says. By design, the company's mission aligns perfectly with its scalability. The more businesses and consumers that join, the bigger the environmental win.

"Our solution works for everyone. Businesses reduce their food waste, improve their sustainability credentials, and consumers get a chance to make a direct impact." This simplicity has allowed Too Good To Go to expand into 19 markets across three continents while staying true to its original mission.

Collaboration and action

For entrepreneurs looking to make a social or environmental impact, the founder's advice is to focus on collaboration.

"Big problems like food waste can't be solved in isolation. Businesses, governments, and consumers all need to come together."

The company's partnership with over 20,000 businesses in the UK alone, including a recent expansion with Morrisons, the 5th largest supermarket chain in the UK, proves that collaboration can drive impact at scale.

When it comes to launching a new product, speed and feedback are crucial. "Perfectionism can slow you down. In the early days, we didn't wait for the perfect product. We got it into the hands of businesses and consumers, learned from them, and improved as we went along," the founder advised.

"Speed and momentum are vital to growth."

Redefining success

When asked how their view of success has evolved, Crummie reflects on the importance of impact. "For me, success has always been about our impact on society, not just hitting certain metrics."

Milestones like the first 1,000 meals saved or the first time 10,000 people downloaded the app in a day were significant, but they were stepping stones to something bigger. "Each milestone is a reminder that we're making progress in the fight against food waste."

For entrepreneurs, especially those focused on social impact, the takeaway is clear: success is measured by the difference you make, not just the numbers you hit. And, as Too Good To Go continues to expand, the company is proving that purpose-driven businesses can lead the way in tackling some of the world's biggest challenges.

With an eye toward the future, the founder is excited about emerging retail technology. One example is the Too Good To Go Platform, launched in 2024, which offers an end-to-end surplus food management solution for grocery retailers. It integrates with the company's marketplace app, helping retailers of all sizes manage excess inventory and reduce waste.

"This kind of innovation is what will really change the game," the founder said.

