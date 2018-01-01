Equity

Building Your Personal Brand Where You Work
To avoid an employment crisis down the road, start doing simple, effective PR for yourself at the office, now.
Brittany Larsen | 6 min read
4 Tips to Growing a Multimillion-Dollar Business With Zero Debt and No Investors
Attracting valuable clients requires that you invest in revenue drivers, existing clients -- and yourself
Brett Hyman | 6 min read
10 Reasons Why You Shouldn't Join a Startup
Beyond the glitz and hype, a new businesses may present a certain gritty reality. Steer clear if you're not prepared.
John Rampton | 8 min read
Caution! The 4 Questions You Should Ask Before You Part With Equity
Think hard before giving up a slice of your pie. Still, equity is a great recruiting tool, so don't be "penny-wise and pound foolish," either.
Doug and Polly White | 5 min read
Why Give Up a Stake in Your Business? Because 20 Percent of Something Is Worth More Than 100 Percent of Nothing.
If you think you are going to build your empire all by yourself, you are in for a very slow and painful climb.
Eli Crane | 5 min read
4 Ways to Predict the Result of Your Investment Pitch
Learn how to read between the lines and spot the red flags when an investor just isn't that into you.
Candace Sjogren | 7 min read
3 Essentials to Succeeding at Equity Crowdfunding
The new regulations grant access to vast new reservoirs of capital, but it's early days yet and the best strategies for tapping them are only now becoming discernible.
Richard Swart | 5 min read
3 Alternatives Better Than Raising Startup Capital From the 3 F's
Of all the burdens a startup founder bears, none is heavier than knowing family, friends and fools who believed them have their savings on the line.
Ahmad Raza | 5 min read
Debt vs. Equity Financing: Which Way Should Your Business Go?
Before making any decisions, know your goals and what you are looking for.
Jared Hecht | 6 min read
Equity Crowdfunding Takes Off: What Your Business Should Know
With equity crowdfunding investors can easily connect with great opportunities and businesses can reach investors.
John Boitnott | 4 min read
