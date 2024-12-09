The public market is readying itself for another busy initial public offer (IPO) season, continuing the trend seen in 2024. Companies across varied fields have filed their papers and have been given the nod by the market regulator Securities and Exchange Board of India (SEBI).

Companies with listings scheduled for December and January are looking to raise close to INR 20,000 crore together from the primary market, marking yet another busy IPO season.

LG Electronics India: Set to become the fifth largest listing in Indian IPO history, the issue will consist entirely of an offer for sale by the promoter selling shares, LG Electronics Inc., with plans to sell close to 101.8 million shares, which is 15 percent of the equity capital.

Vishal Mega Mart Ltd

A recent household name in the country, the company has revealed a price band of INR 74-78 per equity share for its upcoming IPO valued at INR 8000 crore. The issue will be open for subscription on December 11, with anchor bidding date set on December 10.

MobiKwik

One MobiKwik System Ltd, the digital payments platform has announced its INR 572 crore IPO, with subscriptions set to start on December 11. According to the listing paperwork, the price band is set at INR 265-279 per share, with an anchor bidding date on December 10 and issue closing on December 13.

Avanse Financial Services

The non-banking financial services company (NBFC) has announced its listing valued at INR 3500 crore. The listing will consist of a fresh issue of equity shares worth INR 1,000 crore and an offer for sale (OFS) component of INR 2,500 crore by the selling shareholders.

Inventurus Knowledge Solutions

The healthcare solutions provider based in Maharashtra has received confirmation from SEBI and its IPO will be open for subscription on December 12, with the issue closing on December 16. Anchor investors will be able to bid a day prior on December 11 and the issue will only consist of offer-for-sale (OFS) by its selling shareholders.

Manjushree Technopack

The packaging solutions company has received approval from SEBI for its fundraising through IPO and plans to raise close to INR 3000 crore on the public market.