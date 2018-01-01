Executive Performance

Layoffs or 'Downsizing'? 4 Tips for Speaking Strategically.
Communication Strategies

In virtually every aspect of our lives, we create meaning with the use of selective wording, framing and spin.
Harrison Monarth | 7 min read
The 5 Abilities That Help 'Execepreneurs' Excel
Leadership Qualities

They've been in the hot seat before. They can handle the heat.
Inderpal Singh | 7 min read
5 Tips for Young CEOs Managing More Experienced Executives
Young Entrepreneurs

It's right to respect your elders but don't forget who hired whom.
Joel Trammell | 4 min read
6 Crucial Characteristics of an Effective Tech CEO
Executive Performance

Successful CEOs all have similar traits as well as unique strengths.
Mark Josephson | 4 min read
The Real Measure of a CEO's Success Can Be Found in an Ancient Greek Word
Executive Performance

A general state of being happy, healthy and prosperous should be a boss's ultimate goal.
Matthew Gonnering | 6 min read
9 Revelations About Toxic Leaders
Leadership

If you're squeamish about dealing with ruthless, narcissistic, sadistic, maniacal, backstabbing slime-balls, executive life is not for you.
Steve Tobak | 5 min read
Shocker! Entrepreneurs Often Are Not CEO Material.
Entrepreneurs

An entrepreneur who serves as CEO of a company he launched has found the two roles are very, very different.
Murray Newlands | 6 min read
Can McDonald's New CEO Bring Real Change for the Chain?
McDonald's

After just two years leading the fast-food giant, Don Thompson is being replaced by Steve Easterbrook, McDonald's chief brand officer with experience in the fast-casual business.
Kate Taylor | 4 min read
3 Toxic Character Flaws That Cause CEOs to Fail
Executive Performance

The dizzying heights of power cause some people to lose track of right and wrong.
Tor Constantino | 4 min read
The 5 Qualities Teams Look for in Their Leaders
Leadership Qualities

The person steering the ship has a significant impact on productivity and emotions of employees.
Nisha Ahluwalia | 5 min read
