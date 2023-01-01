Hanif Lalani
Entrepreneur Leadership Network Contributor
CEO
Hanif Lalani is an international telecommunications executive based in the United Kingdom. He is currently working on a number of high-speed internet initiatives in Central Asian countries as well as in the Middle East and East Africa, and has served as an advocate for closing the digital divide.
