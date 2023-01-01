Hanif Lalani

Entrepreneur Leadership Network Contributor
CEO

Hanif Lalani is an international telecommunications executive based in the United Kingdom. He is currently working on a number of high-speed internet initiatives in Central Asian countries as well as in the Middle East and East Africa, and has served as an advocate for closing the digital divide.

Latest

Growing a Business

6 Employee Engagement Tips for Strong Retention

Entrepreneurs should take the time to analyze their retention rates and ask themselves how they are working to ensure top talent is sticking around.

More Authors You Might Like