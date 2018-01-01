Exporting
Infographics
The Top Trade Exports from Every State (Infographic)
The export industry supports more than 41 millions jobs in the U.S.
More From This Topic
Economic Conditions
Strong Dollar Puts Pressure on 'Made in USA' Firms
The dollar's run-up over the past six months is pinching small exporters, who say they're facing pricing pressure and overseas competition.
Cuba
Cuba Says U.S. Companies Won't Get Preferential Treatment
There won't be any special relationships once diplomatic relations are restored between the two countries.
Free Trade
How Two New Trade Agreements Can Propel Your Growth
Small business runs on free trade. Two new agreements could have a big impact.
Huawei
Huawei Plans Big Push to Sell Its Phones, Wearable Devices in U.S.
After legislators branded it a national security threat, the company is planning a campaign to win over U.S. consumers.
Shipping
This Is the Most Beautiful Visualization of Global Trade You'll Ever See
Who knew worldwide trade could look so good?
Cuba
U.S. Eases Restrictions on Imports From Private Cuban Entrepreneurs
The move comes as part of Washington's rapprochement with Havana after more than half a century of enmity.
Asia
5 Tips for Choosing a PR Firm In Asia
The vast and increasing prosperous market is alluring but navigating the many diverse cultures requires good help.
Ready for Anything
Tech Solutions Are Beginning to Smooth the Bumpy Road to Selling Retail Across Borders
Ecommerce allows retailers large and small to sell nationally but borders remain significant barriers to foreign markets. Patience and newly available technology can change that.
Exporting
Exporting is a Viable Sales-Growth Strategy for Early-Stage Startups
Free trade agreements and millions of newly prosperous overseas consumers have opened large foreign markets to even the smallest companies.
Startup Kit
The Ins and Outs of Shipping as an Exporter
Here's a basic primer on the shipping terms and logistics you need to be familiar with when you own an exporting business.