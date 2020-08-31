Ending Soon! Save 33% on All Access

Dubai Chamber's Rapid Response Initiative Sees Rising Demand For PPE Products On Its Online Marketplace 66 companies have registered for personal protective equipment (PPE) on Dubai Chamber of Commerce and Industry's online marketplace, Rapid Response Initiative (RRI), marking a 340% surge in registration since the marketplace's launch earlier this year.

Dubai Chamber Of Commerce And Industry

RRI is a free-to-use platform that connects UAE companies and healthcare providers with trustworthy suppliers of PPE products. Only 15 companies were registered on the online marketplace in July. A recent analysis by Dubai Chamber, based on data from TradeMap, identified China as the largest exporter of COVID-19 medical supplies to the UAE, with exports reaching a value of $623.7 million between March and June this year.

Medical supplies listed on RRI include surgical and reusable facemasks and shields, safety goggles, hand sanitizer, disposable gloves, medical gowns and coveralls, ventilators and thermometers. 40% of the Chinese exports were surgical facemasks, while medical gowns and face shields accounted for 10% and 9% respectively.

The Rapid Response Initiative was described as a prime example of how Dubai is using innovation to curb the spread of COVID-19 and improving ease of doing business and eliminating barriers to trade, said Dr. Belaid Rettab, Senior Director, Economic Research and Sustainable Business Development Sector, Dubai Chamber.

Businesses interested in buying or selling on the online marketplace can visit the following link: https://gtn.dubaichamber.com/rri/rapid-response-initiative

