Ending Soon! Save 33% on All Access

Dubai Chamber Members' Exports To China Peak During May 2020 Dubai's diversification of exports and development of manufacturing industries identified as key factors driving the growth of China-bound exports.

By Entrepreneur Middle East Staff Edited by Aby Thomas

You're reading Entrepreneur Middle East, an international franchise of Entrepreneur Media.

Dubai Chamber Of Commerce And Industry

Exports to China from member companies of the Dubai Chamber of Commerce and Industry increased by 18% month-on-month (m-o-m) and 26% year-over-year (y-o-y) in May 2020.

During the January-May 2020 period, the total number of COOs issued for China-bound shipments reached 1,100 certificates- a value that is almost double the value for the same period six years ago. 256 certificates of origin (COOs) worth over AED283 million targeting China were issued with growth rates of 14% m-o-m and 7% y-o-y.

The diversification of exports and development of manufacturing industries in Dubai were identified as key factors driving the growth of China-bound exports by the member companies.

Number of COOs for China-bound shipments (monthly). Source: Dubai Chamber of Commerce and Industry.
Source: Dubai Chamber Of Commerce And Industry

Vegetable oil led the member exports values with a share of 53%, with plastics (ethylene-alpha-olefin copolymers, polyethers, polymethylene) contributing another 25%. Food processing waste/residue added 12% to the total declared COOs value while the remaining 10% came from paper products.

Composition of COOs issued in May – by product type (percentage share in total declared value).
Source: Dubai Chamber of Commerce and Industry

Dubai Chamber's representative offices in Shanghai and Shenzhen are currently researching new business opportunities in the Chinese market, which Dubai-based based exporters, re-exporters and manufacturers, particularly those active in food processing, plastics, chemicals, packaging, base metals and construction materials can potentially benefit from.

Related: Dubai Chamber Launches Restaurants Business Group To Help Unify Voices Of The Dubai Restaurant Sector
Entrepreneur Middle East Staff

Entrepreneur Staff

Most Popular

See all
Growth Strategies

Catalyst For Change: Project Management Office At Saudi Arabia's Public Investment Fund

It is time to reflect on where the science and art of project management stands as a means for navigating complex projects in the ever-changing dynamics of the global economy.

By Areej Naqshbandi
Side Hustle

These Brothers Had 'No Income' When They Started a 'Low-Risk, High-Reward' Side Hustle to Chase a Big Dream — Now They've Surpassed $50 Million in Revenue

Sam Lewkowict, co-founder and CEO of men's grooming brand Black Wolf Nation, knows what it takes to harness the power of side gig for success.

By Amanda Breen
Entrepreneurs

Cartier Women's Initiative Announces Winners Of Its 2024 Edition; Unveils Details Of Next Year's Program

This year's theme "Forces for Good" reflected the program's ambition to foster a more just and equitable world, iterating the importance of collective action to deliver change, for good.

By Entrepreneur Middle East Staff
Business News

Now that OpenAI's Superalignment Team Has Been Disbanded, Who's Preventing AI from Going Rogue?

We spoke to an AI expert who says safety and innovation are not separate things that must be balanced; they go hand in hand.

By Sherin Shibu
Technology

IO.NET Founder And CEO Ahmed Shadid Talks Scalability And Adoption In Blockchain Technology At TOKEN2024 Dubai

Watch the interview to gain deeper insights into the future of blockchain scalability.

By Entrepreneur Middle East Staff
Business News

TikTok Reportedly Laid Off a 'Large Percentage' of Employees as the App's Fate in the U.S. Remains Unclear

Laid-off TikTok employees were notified Wednesday night through Thursday morning.

By Emily Rella