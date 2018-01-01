Marty Fukuda

Chicago native Marty Fukuda is the chief operating officer of N2 Publishing, overseeing operations at its corporate headquarters in Wilmington, N.C. He first joined the company as an area director in 2008 after working in the direct sales and print industries. 

Company Culture

Or, if you're not as lucky, from bad to great.
3 min read
Meetings

Discussion groups can be super helpful, but only if you moderate them in the right way.
4 min read
Leadership

You never know when you might need to replace a leader, but you can be ready when the time comes.
4 min read
Sports

What 'The Cubs Way' can teach about building a winning culture.
5 min read
Managing Employees

There are all sorts of management styles, but none of them will work without the right foundation.
4 min read
Project Grow

The most successful people in the world aren't clutch -- they're prepared.
4 min read
Company Culture

Why you need a culture check today.
5 min read
Project Grow

You can learn some important life lessons in the stables and on the track.
3 min read
mastery

Smart businesses make sure their employees are constantly getting better in their roles . . . from the interns to the CEO.
4 min read
Mentoring

The people you most want to keep need to hear that you see a future for them at your company.
4 min read
Team-Building

Sincerely caring for your customers is good for business. Sincerely caring for people in general is good for life.
5 min read
Personal Development

Personal growth is the result of accumulating knowledge over years. It rarely strikes like lightning.
4 min read
Success Strategies

Learn how to set the bar high from a man who is driven to be number one.
5 min read
Employee Experience

Sometimes, real-world experience, not academic performance, is the better pathway to the corporate suite.
4 min read
Company Culture

These steps will help employers build a company where everyone wants to work.
4 min read
