Fame

Sign O' the Times: Everything That Went Purple For Prince
This week the world draped itself in purple to mourn musician and innovator Prince Rogers Nelson. Here's a sample of tributes to the musical legend in his favorite hue.
Kim Lachance Shandrow | 5 min read
10 Memorable Quotes from Pop Legend David Bowie
Take a look back at some of the wisdom the iconic artist leaves behind.
Nina Zipkin | 4 min read
Getting Your Face Out There Might Be the Best Business Investment You Can Make
Just look at what the high-profile approach did for Richard Branson of Virgin, Marc Zuckerberg of Facebook and Aaron Levie of Box.
Mitchell Harper | 5 min read
7 Things You Didn't Know About the Real Colonel Sanders
As KFC's ad campaign brings the Colonel back from the dead, it ignores some of Sanders' complexities that made him so interesting.
Kate Taylor | 7 min read
5 Ways to Determine Your Authentic Claim to Fame
Your elevator pitch summarizes what you're selling. Now summarize your achievements so people have the confidence to buy from you.
Kedma Ough | 4 min read
How Tony Hawk Skated Past Rookie Business Mistakes on His Ride to Success
The legendary skateboarder describes his early entrepreneurial wipeouts and the hard lessons he learned from them.
Kim Lachance Shandrow | 6 min read
YouTube Really Is the New Silver Screen
Ron Howard's studio recently announced it will develop and fund 14 short films from YouTube stars, while James Patterson's young-adult series 'Maximum Ride' will be turned into a YouTube series instead of a movie.
Laura Entis | 3 min read
Want to Be an Entrepreneurial Icon? Try These 5 Steps.
How do you lift your status and become an industry expert in your market? It may be simpler than you think.
Adam Toren | 5 min read
Ex-NFL Star Chad 'Ochocinco' Johnson Scores a Touchdown for Bitcoin Awareness on Twitter
The hot-tempered former NFL wide receiver wonders how 'easy'' the complicated cryptocurrency is. Don't even get us started.
Kim Lachance Shandrow | 2 min read
