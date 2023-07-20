Entrepreneur Plus - Short White
Want to Get the Credit You Deserve for Your Work? Do This, Says Bozoma Saint John — Who Ran Marketing for Netflix, Apple and Uber You probably can't name many chief marketing officers, even if they worked for high profile companies. Bozoma Saint John says that making herself "well-known" was an intentional strategy, and it's one that you shouldn't be shy to try.

By Nicole Lapin

If you know Bozoma Saint John's name, that is not by accident.

Yes, she's held high-profile corporate roles — working as the global CMO of Netflix, CMO of Endeavor, chief brand officer of Uber, head of marketing of Apple Music and iTunes, and head of music and entertainment marketing at PepsiCo. But now that she's working independently, she's happy to say that when she took those jobs, she was very intentional about being visible in them. She got press. She received industry awards. And that's because she believes very strongly: If you don't get attention for your work, you'll just be overlooked.

