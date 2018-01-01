Finding Prospects

5 Secrets to Writing Sales Emails That Prospects Will Reply To
Ready for Anything

5 Secrets to Writing Sales Emails That Prospects Will Reply To

Think it through from the POV of your prospects. Visualizing how much of it they are actually going to view tells your exactly where to focus your efforts. Fire off some boilerplate with just a name change? Game over.
Marc Wayshak | 4 min read
Prospecting for Dummies
Ready for Anything

Prospecting for Dummies

The hard work of keeping your sales pipeline brimming is the foundation of sales success.
Grant Cardone | 8 min read
5 Reasons to Prospect Within Your Existing Customer Base
Ready for Anything

5 Reasons to Prospect Within Your Existing Customer Base

If you take your clients for granted, they'll notice. So will your competitors.
John Holland | 4 min read
The 2 Essentials of Prospecting
Ready for Anything

The 2 Essentials of Prospecting

Prospecting is a lot of work but, on the other hand, it takes as much energy to stay poor as it does to get rich.
Grant Cardone | 7 min read
Are Your Marketing Efforts Failing? It Might Be Time to Shift Your Perspective.
Marketing Strategies

Are Your Marketing Efforts Failing? It Might Be Time to Shift Your Perspective.

Unrealistic expectations from marketing campaigns may be a key factor holding back the growth of your business.
Shaun Buck | 7 min read
4 Sales Prospects You Must Understand
Ready for Anything

4 Sales Prospects You Must Understand

I want to give you examples of four prospects that you might recognize, and a potential close to meet their personal buying styles.
Grant Cardone | 5 min read
The Biggest Selling Mistake Business Owners Make
Ready for Anything

The Biggest Selling Mistake Business Owners Make

If you don't know your ideal customers like the back of your hand, you won't be able to meet your customers' needs better than your competitors.
Robert W. Bly | 6 min read
Why I Emailed a Dog
Email Marketing

Why I Emailed a Dog

Having fun with a cold email to a prospect livens up the pitch and betters your odds of a response.
David Koji | 3 min read
How to Find, Buy and Turn Around a Fixer-Upper Business
Buying a Business

How to Find, Buy and Turn Around a Fixer-Upper Business

Here's what you need to know if you plan on rehabbing an existing business.
Michelle Goodman | 8 min read
The Simple Email Trick That Makes Following Up Effective
Ready for Anything

The Simple Email Trick That Makes Following Up Effective

Instead of trying to get what you want from clients, try thinking first about their needs.
Issamar Ginzberg | 6 min read
