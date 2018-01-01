Finding Prospects
Ready for Anything
10 Ways Artificial Intelligence Can Help Your Team Increase Sales
From crunching data to grinding out grunt work, AI can multiply your team's availability and effectiveness to do the critical, human part of sales that computers can't.
More From This Topic
Ready for Anything
5 Secrets to Writing Sales Emails That Prospects Will Reply To
Think it through from the POV of your prospects. Visualizing how much of it they are actually going to view tells your exactly where to focus your efforts. Fire off some boilerplate with just a name change? Game over.
Ready for Anything
Prospecting for Dummies
The hard work of keeping your sales pipeline brimming is the foundation of sales success.
Ready for Anything
5 Reasons to Prospect Within Your Existing Customer Base
If you take your clients for granted, they'll notice. So will your competitors.
Ready for Anything
The 2 Essentials of Prospecting
Prospecting is a lot of work but, on the other hand, it takes as much energy to stay poor as it does to get rich.
Marketing Strategies
Are Your Marketing Efforts Failing? It Might Be Time to Shift Your Perspective.
Unrealistic expectations from marketing campaigns may be a key factor holding back the growth of your business.
Ready for Anything
4 Sales Prospects You Must Understand
I want to give you examples of four prospects that you might recognize, and a potential close to meet their personal buying styles.
Ready for Anything
The Biggest Selling Mistake Business Owners Make
If you don't know your ideal customers like the back of your hand, you won't be able to meet your customers' needs better than your competitors.
Email Marketing
Why I Emailed a Dog
Having fun with a cold email to a prospect livens up the pitch and betters your odds of a response.
Buying a Business
How to Find, Buy and Turn Around a Fixer-Upper Business
Here's what you need to know if you plan on rehabbing an existing business.
Ready for Anything
The Simple Email Trick That Makes Following Up Effective
Instead of trying to get what you want from clients, try thinking first about their needs.