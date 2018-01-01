Fitness Businesses

More People Flocking to Fitness Classes Inspired by Ballet, Cycling and Tech
Fitness Trends

Recent findings from MyFitnessPal also show a dip in interest in yoga.

Recent findings from MyFitnessPal also show a dip in interest in yoga.
Carolyn Sun | 3 min read
YouTube Fitness Star Cassey Ho's 3 Quick Health Tips For Busy Entrepreneurs
Health

YouTube Fitness Star Cassey Ho's 3 Quick Health Tips For Busy Entrepreneurs

The popular pilates instructor says these are the essential cornerstones of staying fit and eating right when you're on a tight schedule.
Kim Lachance Shandrow | 2 min read
Former New York Times Pressman Worked Out a Strong Career Change in Mid-Life With Retro Fitness
Franchise Players

At 38, Warren De Stefano said goodbye to newspapers and hello to a unique gym franchise, helping disabled military veterans along the way.

At 38, Warren De Stefano said goodbye to newspapers and hello to a unique gym franchise, helping disabled military veterans along the way.
Erin Schultz | 9 min read
This Franchisee Left a Life of Crime (Others' Crimes) to Focus on Fitness
Franchise Players

This Franchisee Left a Life of Crime (Others' Crimes) to Focus on Fitness

Government prosecutor April Porter had seen more than enough horrific sex offenses and homicides. She decided to walk away.
Entrepreneur Staff | 5 min read
This Man Lost Weight and Found a Career in a Fitness Franchise
Franchise Players

Josh Carter's Fit Body Boot Camp franchise allowed his passion to become his career.

Josh Carter's Fit Body Boot Camp franchise allowed his passion to become his career.
Carly Okyle | 5 min read
Meet the Fearless Female Franchisors Who are Living Their Dreams
Franchisors

Two franchisors who took big risks to bring their passions to life.

Two franchisors who took big risks to bring their passions to life.
Gwen Moran | 6 min read
How an Injured Rodeo Champ Started a Business That Caught the Eye of Daymond John
Franchise 500

Ryan Ehmann knows what it means to fall down and get back up again.

Ryan Ehmann knows what it means to fall down and get back up again.
Jason Daley | 5 min read
Entrepreneur's Franchise Forecast
Franchises

Entrepreneur's Franchise Forecast

Our list of the top 10 trending categories for 2016.
Tracy Stapp Herold | 15+ min read
Inside This Cycling Startup's High-Tech Livestreaming Studio
Technology

Go behind-the-scenes at Peloton, the fitness brand that's also a technology company.

Go behind-the-scenes at Peloton, the fitness brand that's also a technology company.
Tanya Benedicto Klich | 4 min read
6 Things Wearing a Skirt Taught Me
Entrepreneurship

6 Things Wearing a Skirt Taught Me

How an idea about adding style to athletic success fed one woman's entrepreneurship.
Joe De Sena | 6 min read
