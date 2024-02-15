You're reading Entrepreneur India, an international franchise of Entrepreneur Media.

A healthy lifestyle and fitness regime is must for everyone in all walks of life. However, the majority of youth has been often confused as to how to go about it. Yash Vardhan Swami, the founder of Trained by YVS, was no exception to it. The now nutritionist, health coach and fitness educator was once prey to unhealthy lifestyles and choices. He began his entrepreneur journey when he had an eureka moment upon his own transformation of losing 44+kgs in 2012.

On his concept that stands out, Swami says. "It is integrated approach where we make it the last time our clients our dieting using our Last Diet Method. Fundamentally, most people understand 'How to Get Fit or How to Improve Their Lifestyle' but what's often missing is structure, helping with all round approach (which works on psychology, nutrition, exercise, lifestyle, sleep, stress, deficiencies) along with work on health markers, sustainability and most importantly accountability. So, I would say, focus on psychology, improving health and making results permanent so that coaching and lifestyle change become so integrated with their lifestyle, that they become independent and don't even need us after their coaching phases of our Last Diet Method TM," shares Yash Vardhan Swami, Founder, Trained by YVS. Swami started with psychology priming phase to get the mindset ready before we start with the transformation. "Then we perform a super detailed analysis of the client [200+ questions], then we set up their plan and get them started with fatloss and health acceleration phase! Our last phase is the Lifestyle Integration Phase where we make results permanent and integrate everything in their lifestyle," adds Swami.

Since its inception in 2017, Trained by YVS has transformed 4500+ lives, "Major clientele comes from those who have 'tried' transforming multiple times but still haven't reached their goals and clients who have almost 'lost hope'," Swami.

Additionally, he has also helped upcoming coaches and nutritionists to start their fitness businesses and has also helped 300+ online fitness coaches/ businesses scale past multiple six-figure months and seven-figure months, fully online.

The venture has been profitable since first year, "Now, the goal is to maximise profitability by reducing churn rate." So, what's next? "The main focus for 2024 is to stabilise the 1M+ revenue and get this to 1.5M, and then 2M. And impacting and changing 1M lives by the end of 2025," Swami concludes.