Flexible Work Arrangements

10 Ways to Appeal to the Next Wave of Workers: Generation Z
10 Ways to Appeal to the Next Wave of Workers: Generation Z

Flexible scheduling and open feedback loops build trust with incoming employees. Companies shouldn't be surprised if older workers appreciate those changes, too.
Deep Patel | 6 min read
Forget Silicon Valley: Build Your Business in the 'Burbs
Forget Silicon Valley: Build Your Business in the 'Burbs

Big cities are alluring, but many startups find favorable trade-offs in smaller communities.
Daniel Wesley | 6 min read
Why Flex-Hours Will Save Your Millennial Workforce
Why Flex-Hours Will Save Your Millennial Workforce

Use these three tools to help your business retain its millennial workforce.
Dan Dowling | 3 min read
5 Myths About Job Flexibility We Should Eliminate Once and for All
5 Myths About Job Flexibility We Should Eliminate Once and for All

The myths behind why companies refuse to loosen the reins for employees' work schedules are being busted, and employees are ready for this productive change.
Heather R. Huhman | 5 min read
4 Rules to Provide Flexibility Without Losing Accountability
4 Rules to Provide Flexibility Without Losing Accountability

How can employers ensure that flexibility won't torpedo their companies' productivity?
Robert Glazer | 6 min read
British Company Offers Paid Leave During Menstrual Cycles to 'Increase Productivity'
British Company Offers Paid Leave During Menstrual Cycles to 'Increase Productivity'

An event planning firm is making it possible for its female employees to stay home if they need to during their periods.
Nina Zipkin | 2 min read
10 Benefits Employees Welcome and Every Company Can Afford
10 Benefits Employees Welcome and Every Company Can Afford

Showing your team how much you appreciate them is remarkably inexpensive.
Tor Constantino | 3 min read
How to Start Fitting Work Into Life (and Stop Fitting Life Into Work)
How to Start Fitting Work Into Life (and Stop Fitting Life Into Work)

Take time to recharge, and that doesn't mean your cell phone and laptop.
Rob Biederman | 5 min read
Why Summer Fridays and Flexible Hours Are a Must
Why Summer Fridays and Flexible Hours Are a Must

Flexible hours may be the key to boosting morale and productivity during the summer, or all year long.
Lisa Evans | 5 min read
3 Reasons 'Casual Flex' at Work Doesn't Work
3 Reasons 'Casual Flex' at Work Doesn't Work

Companies need to seriously consider formalized flexible-work options.
Sara Sutton | 5 min read
