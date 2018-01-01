Follow-Up

Follow Up Is the Sales Superstar's Best Weapon
Ready for Anything

Follow Up Is the Sales Superstar's Best Weapon

Sales is a little bit about your product and a great deal about your finesse dealing with people.
Grant Cardone | 4 min read
5 Selling Principles Learned From Dr. Seuss
Ready for Anything

5 Selling Principles Learned From Dr. Seuss

Sam I Am had an unattractive product but sold it and made customer happy in the process.
Tor Constantino | 4 min read
4 Insane Truths About Failing to Follow-up
Ready for Anything

4 Insane Truths About Failing to Follow-up

Afraid persistence makes you "appear'' desperate? If you aren't desperate, you aren't trying hard enough.
Grant Cardone | 4 min read
Follow-up Is the Secret to Effective Delegation
Communications

Follow-up Is the Secret to Effective Delegation

A key leadership skill is walking that fine line between checking back and micromanaging.
Michael Mamas | 5 min read
Why Won't My Customer Call Me Back?
Customer Relationship

Why Won't My Customer Call Me Back?

The cruel truth is that nobody is going to be in trouble for forgetting about your proposal.
Phil La Duke | 4 min read
The Art of the Follow-Up
Ready for Anything

The Art of the Follow-Up

Completing a deal requires persistent content that is never annoying but can't be politely ignored.
George Deeb | 6 min read
7 Ways to Better Networking
Networking

7 Ways to Better Networking

Be the kind of person you want to add to your own business and social circles.
Ivan Misner | 5 min read
5 Ways to Get People to Follow Up
Email

5 Ways to Get People to Follow Up

Don't take it personally when you don't hear back, but don't stop trying to get in touch.
Jacqueline Whitmore | 4 min read
Financial Winter Is Coming. Are You Prepared?
Ready for Anything

Financial Winter Is Coming. Are You Prepared?

The difference between the right call and the wrong call equates to comparing a photo taken from your phone with a piece of art.
Grant Cardone | 3 min read
8 Never-Before-Published Follow Up Ideas Unveiled
Ready for Anything

8 Never-Before-Published Follow Up Ideas Unveiled

When all else has failed, send a chocolate foot to that potential client in hopes of getting your 'foot' in the door.
Grant Cardone | 7 min read
