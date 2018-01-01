Franchise Marketing

Autopsy Franchise Aims to Educate About Death
1-800-Autopsy tackles a need that never really goes away.
Jason Daley | 4 min read
How to Keep Your Seasonal Franchise Going Year-Round
Don't let your business grind to a halt when your traditional selling period comes to a close.
Jason Daley | 8 min read
Can Your Business Be Franchised?
There are several questions you should ask yourself before deciding if you should franchise your business.
Erwin J. Keup and Peter Keup | 5 min read
Should Franchisees Participate in Small Business Saturday?
A franchise advocate is lobbying American Express to allow franchisees from small outfits to take part in its holiday marketing campaign designed to promote independently-owned enterprises.
Dinah Wisenberg Brin
How to Tell If a Franchisor's Marketing Will Make or Break You
Take your time and develop a strong sense of how franchisees feel about each aspect of their marketing program before you decide to buy in.
Jeff Elgin | 3 min read
