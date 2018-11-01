GCC

Redefining Pricing Strategies As GCC Gets Set To Welcome VAT
Growth Strategies

The UAE, until now a tax-free country, announced that Value-added tax (VAT) is to be introduced in 2018, which as a whole, will intensify price pressure and deteriorate margins, making price management more important than ever.
Lovrenc Kessler | 5 min read
A Bright Future For Sustainable Energy Technologies
Green Energy

Business opportunities for entrepreneurs arise as renewable energies come under the spotlight in the GCC
Dr. Andrea Masini | 8 min read
Katara Hospitality Chairman Sheikh Nawaf Bin Jassim Bin Jabor Al-Thani Talks GCC Hospitality and Group's Plans
Innovators

Qatar's hospitality sector is tilted towards serving the upper end of the market– more than half of the new hotels being planned over the next five years will be five star properties.
Erika Widen | 14 min read
Infographic: E-commerce and Aviation
Ecommerce

The e-commerce boom in MENA continues, and there is documented growth in the aviation industry.
Entrepreneur Middle East Staff | 1 min read
Engineering Success: Moutaz Al Khayyat, CEO, UrbaCon Trading & Contracting
Innovators

How Moutaz Al Khayyat steered his four-year-old company, UrbaCon Trading & Contracting, into becoming one of Qatar's leading contracting companies.
Aby Sam Thomas | 9 min read
Emirati 'Trep Rashed Harb's First Foray Into F&B
Startups

Tejar Dubai graduate Rashed Harb takes to franchising Alouette Creperie as his first business
Entrepreneur Middle East Staff | 5 min read
The Buzz About Beehive: Peer-To-Peer Lending Makes A GCC Entrance
Ecommerce

P2P lending refers to the practice of investors lending money directly to borrowers without going through a financial intermediary such as a bank.
Aby Sam Thomas | 6 min read
The 2015 MENA Salary Guide: The Compensation, The Benefits, And The Rates Of Satisfaction
Salary

Competitive salary and benefits packages are among the most important factors for employee retention in the MENA region.
Suhail Al-Masri | 5 min read
Three Necessary Factors To Establish A Qatari Silicon Valley
Startups

Dr. Maher Hakim of Carnegie Mellon University in Qatar on what needs to be done to establish a culture of innovation entrepreneurship in the Arab world.
Dr. Maher Hakim | 6 min read
Artistic Inclinations: MENA Platform Lets You Buy And Sell Fine Art Online
Ecommerce

Artscoops is an online platform specializing in buying and selling art from MENA artists and commercial galleries.
Pamella de Leon | 6 min read
