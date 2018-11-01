GCC
Entrepreneurs
Creative Pursuits: Anna Szonyi, Director, AR.Gallery + Studio
What does it take to be a part of the GCC's art gallery scene? Anna Szonyi of AR Gallery + Studio shares her insights.
Growth Strategies
Redefining Pricing Strategies As GCC Gets Set To Welcome VAT
The UAE, until now a tax-free country, announced that Value-added tax (VAT) is to be introduced in 2018, which as a whole, will intensify price pressure and deteriorate margins, making price management more important than ever.
Green Energy
A Bright Future For Sustainable Energy Technologies
Business opportunities for entrepreneurs arise as renewable energies come under the spotlight in the GCC
Innovators
Katara Hospitality Chairman Sheikh Nawaf Bin Jassim Bin Jabor Al-Thani Talks GCC Hospitality and Group's Plans
Qatar's hospitality sector is tilted towards serving the upper end of the market– more than half of the new hotels being planned over the next five years will be five star properties.
Ecommerce
Infographic: E-commerce and Aviation
The e-commerce boom in MENA continues, and there is documented growth in the aviation industry.
Innovators
Engineering Success: Moutaz Al Khayyat, CEO, UrbaCon Trading & Contracting
How Moutaz Al Khayyat steered his four-year-old company, UrbaCon Trading & Contracting, into becoming one of Qatar's leading contracting companies.
Startups
Emirati 'Trep Rashed Harb's First Foray Into F&B
Tejar Dubai graduate Rashed Harb takes to franchising Alouette Creperie as his first business
Ecommerce
The Buzz About Beehive: Peer-To-Peer Lending Makes A GCC Entrance
P2P lending refers to the practice of investors lending money directly to borrowers without going through a financial intermediary such as a bank.
Salary
The 2015 MENA Salary Guide: The Compensation, The Benefits, And The Rates Of Satisfaction
Competitive salary and benefits packages are among the most important factors for employee retention in the MENA region.
Startups
Three Necessary Factors To Establish A Qatari Silicon Valley
Dr. Maher Hakim of Carnegie Mellon University in Qatar on what needs to be done to establish a culture of innovation entrepreneurship in the Arab world.
Ecommerce
Artistic Inclinations: MENA Platform Lets You Buy And Sell Fine Art Online
Artscoops is an online platform specializing in buying and selling art from MENA artists and commercial galleries.