Join our Waitlist for Expert Advice!

Insuretech GCC Zinnia Bets Big on India for Tech Talent, Innovation Zinnia is a product and technology organisation that is focussed on simplifying insurance. India is home to more than half of its total workforce of about 3,000.

By Ayushman Baruah

You're reading Entrepreneur India, an international franchise of Entrepreneur Media.

Josh Everett, CEO, Zinnia India

Zinnia India, the global capability center (GCC) of American insuretech player Zinnia, is betting big on India to capitalize on the country's technology talent and drive innovation from here for the world.

Zinnia is a product and technology organisation that is focussed on simplifying insurance. "One of the challenges historically in insurance is monolithic platforms that are not east to use, not easy to mine data or update and change. So, we have built a new system of record using blockchain that will allow us to transfer risk easily between parties. Then we have built capabilities on top that doesn't require you to change monolithic platforms but just connect your existing platforms and provide state-of-the-art UI/UX capabilities," Josh Everett, CEO, Zinnia India told Entrepreneur India.

Zinnia in India has about 1,600 employees, more than half of its total workforce of about 3,000. It plans to hire hundreds in the next few months as it ramps up operations in the country.
It has centers in nine locations in India – Gurugram, Noida, Chennai, Coimbatore, Nagpur, Pune, Mumbai, Hyderabad, and most recently Bengaluru.

Zinnia is one of the few GCCs in India that have expanded to tier-II cities as part of its strategy to tap into the available talent pool and reduce costs. "Let's leverage the talent where it exists," Everett said.

"Currently we have 20 team members who are based out of our Bengaluru office. Most of the team members are from Engineering stream and few others are Quality Analysts and Quality Engineers. Our CTO Pawan Chaudhary and Talent Acquisition Head India are also two key team members who are based out of Bengaluru location," said Everett. "We are looking to hire the best talent here. We are looking for engineers who can help with our system of records, top UI/UX engineers, automation experts etc."

In terms of client base, 95 per cent of Zinnia's clients are based in North America and Canada and India is currently a small portion but growing. "In April this year, we acquired few products from Ebix through which we acquired five customers from India," Everett said.

A lot of Zinnia's global functions are driven out of India, a trend seen across many other GCCs in India. "We lead functions out of India. The most recent one we are leading out of India is called Global Operations, the back office processes for insurance carriers. We are leading innovation for the insurance industry out of India," he said.
Ayushman Baruah

Entrepreneur Staff

Regional Bureau Head

Ayushman Baruah is the Regional Bureau Head at Entrepreneur India. With over 15 years of experience in technology journalism, Ayushman writes on the intersection of business and technology. He takes special interest in areas like the artificial intelligence (AI) and global capability centres (GCCs). He is also the recipient of the 15th Annual PoleStar Awards in jury's category for excellence in technology journalism.     

Most Popular

See all
Side Hustle

They Met By Chance and Learned Their Grandparents Had Been Business Partners. It Led to a Side Hustle Surpassing $1 Million in Year 1 and 2 Multimillion-Dollar Brands.

"Fate" introduced entrepreneurs Aaron Luo and Carmen Chen Wu. Now, they have big plans to scale their businesses.

By Amanda Breen
Business News

Think You Can Hack Into Apple Intelligence Servers? Apple Is Paying Up to $1 Million If You Can.

Apple is hoping to find vulnerabilities in three main areas.

By Erin Davis
News and Trends

AI Fintech Firm Auquan Raises Additional USD 4.5 Mn in Seed Funding Led by Peak XV's Surge

With the raised funds, the platform aims to expand its engineering team and advance its Retrieval-Augmented Generation (RAG) and AI agent architecture, which are key to automating deep work.

By Entrepreneur Staff
Business News

Want to Start a Small Business? Here Are the Best States to Try (and the Ones to Avoid).

Plus, here's how many businesses closed in your state last year.

By Sherin Shibu
Business News

'Unfair and Unjust': JPMorgan CEO Jamie Dimon Says Federal Banking Regulations Are 'Hurting Companies'

Dimon said it is "time to fight back" against federal regulations at a conference on Monday.

By Sherin Shibu
Leadership

How NFL Star Quarterback Kyler Murray Shut Down Internet Trolls and Turned His Love of Gaming Into a 'Call of Duty' Partnership

The Arizona Cardinals quarterback explains how he silenced critics and teamed up with the Call of Duty Endowment program to pursue his passion.

By Leo Zevin