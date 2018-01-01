Gluten

How an Incubator Helped a Gluten-Free Food Truck
Starting a Business

How an Incubator Helped a Gluten-Free Food Truck

Food trucks aren't a new concept, but mine was boosted by the new-era concept of an incubator program.
Christina Scotti | 4 min read
Soon, a Third of U.S. Pizza Huts Will Sell Gluten-Free Pizza
Pizza Hut

Soon, a Third of U.S. Pizza Huts Will Sell Gluten-Free Pizza

As the gluten-free movement grows, the chain is jumping on the bandwagon with a pizza that is certified gluten-free.
Kate Taylor | 2 min read
Girl Scouts Get Trendy With Gluten-Free, Greek Yogurt Cookies
Girl Scouts

Girl Scouts Get Trendy With Gluten-Free, Greek Yogurt Cookies

After nearly 100 years in the cookie business, the Girl Scouts are still updating their offerings to fit market trends.
Kate Taylor | 2 min read
Dessert, Re-Designed
Franchises

Dessert, Re-Designed

American food franchises are offering treats that satisfy refined tastes.
Jason Daley | 10 min read
'We Don't Give a Sh*t About Gluten Free': A Restaurant Owner Gets Bold With Customers
Customer Service

'We Don't Give a Sh*t About Gluten Free': A Restaurant Owner Gets Bold With Customers

A San Francisco chef is tired of catering to hard-to-satisfy customers. So, he's telling picky patrons to go buy dinner elsewhere.
Kate Taylor | 2 min read
A Gadget That Detects Gluten? With $4 Million in Funding, This Startup Is Working on It.
Business Unusual

A Gadget That Detects Gluten? With $4 Million in Funding, This Startup Is Working on It.

The year-old company is working to develop a portable gluten detecting sensor.
Nina Zipkin | 2 min read
Soon, You Could Own a Device That Scans Your Food for Gluten
Food

Soon, You Could Own a Device That Scans Your Food for Gluten

Two MIT alums want to create a technology and community that will keep people with gluten sensitivities and other food allergies safe.
Nina Zipkin | 5 min read
3 Reasons Why Going Gluten-Free Could Boost Your Brain Power
Entrepreneurs

3 Reasons Why Going Gluten-Free Could Boost Your Brain Power

A gluten-free diet isn't only for celiac sufferers. Here's why you should consider eliminating gluten from your diet.
Lisa Evans | 3 min read
