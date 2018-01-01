Gluten
The Digest
What Motivated This Executive to Leave Her Job and Start a Cauliflower-Crust Pizza Company
Gail Becker had a high-ranking role at Edelman before she founded Caulipower, which now sells products in 10,000 stores.
More From This Topic
Starting a Business
How an Incubator Helped a Gluten-Free Food Truck
Food trucks aren't a new concept, but mine was boosted by the new-era concept of an incubator program.
Pizza Hut
Soon, a Third of U.S. Pizza Huts Will Sell Gluten-Free Pizza
As the gluten-free movement grows, the chain is jumping on the bandwagon with a pizza that is certified gluten-free.
Girl Scouts
Girl Scouts Get Trendy With Gluten-Free, Greek Yogurt Cookies
After nearly 100 years in the cookie business, the Girl Scouts are still updating their offerings to fit market trends.
Franchises
Dessert, Re-Designed
American food franchises are offering treats that satisfy refined tastes.
Customer Service
'We Don't Give a Sh*t About Gluten Free': A Restaurant Owner Gets Bold With Customers
A San Francisco chef is tired of catering to hard-to-satisfy customers. So, he's telling picky patrons to go buy dinner elsewhere.
Business Unusual
A Gadget That Detects Gluten? With $4 Million in Funding, This Startup Is Working on It.
The year-old company is working to develop a portable gluten detecting sensor.
Food
Soon, You Could Own a Device That Scans Your Food for Gluten
Two MIT alums want to create a technology and community that will keep people with gluten sensitivities and other food allergies safe.
Entrepreneurs
3 Reasons Why Going Gluten-Free Could Boost Your Brain Power
A gluten-free diet isn't only for celiac sufferers. Here's why you should consider eliminating gluten from your diet.