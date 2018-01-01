Gmail
Ready for Anything
Here's How to Stop Third Parties From Reading Your Gmail
A letter from Google to lawmakers revealed that third-party app developers can access Gmail users' messages for ad targeting purposes -- as well as share the data with partners.
More From This Topic
Gmail
Gmail Just Got a Big Makeover. Here's What's New.
Gmail's web interface is getting a new look packed with AI and security features, including confidential mode, email nudging and hover actions.
Gmail
42 Gmail Tips That Will Help You Conquer Email
It's time you became a Gmail power user. These tips will get you there.
Gmail
Google to Stop Scanning Gmail Messages to Serve Up Ads
Google apparently has enough data about your online activity to serve you targeted advertisements without its controversial email scanning program.
Google Delaying Some Gmail Messages to Quell Phishing
Google's machine learning model in Gmail 'selectively delays messages … to perform rigorous phishing analysis.'
Productivity Tools
7 Apps Boosting My Productivity to New Levels
From listmaking to tracking emails and digitally dog-earing pages for later reading, a new set of tools is helping me take care of my business more efficiently in 2017.
Gmail
Gmail Increases File Attachment Size Limit to 50MB
But you can only receive files that large, not send them.
Gmail
20 Gmail Hacks Only Savvy Users Know
These tricks and tips will make you a Gmail power user.
Gmail
Gmail for iOS Gets Long-Awaited Update
Among the updates are Undo Send for Gmail on iOS and better search and spelling suggestions.
Ask Entrepreneur
There's a Time for Email and a Time for Slack. How to Know the Difference.
With too many tools, your staff can get confused.
Be Careful, Next Week It Could Be Your Email on WikiLeaks
Hillary Clinton and her staff have been in the news thanks to email hacks, but it could happen to you, too.
Gmail is Google’s widely used, free email service that allows an account user to access, beyond email, a variety of services including Google Drive, a cloud storage database; Google chat, an instant messaging service; and Google+, a social networking service.