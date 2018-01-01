GoldieBlox
Advertising
How Having a Commercial Air During the Super Bowl Paid Off for These 2 Businesses
Death Wish Coffee and GoldieBlox were winners of Intuit QuickBooks Small Business Big Game contest.
Legal
To Settle Beastie Boys Suit, GoldieBlox Must Cough Up $1 Million
As the result of another copyright suit waged by the Beastie Boys against Monster Energy, new details in the band's settlement with toymaker GoldieBlox have emerged.
Apology
GoldieBlox and Beastie Boys Settle Legal Dispute
The startup toymaker has reached a settlement with the band, which includes a public apology and donation to charity on the part of GoldieBlox.
Marketing
The Budweiser Clydesdales Have Some Ad Competition From a Girl Inventor Named Goldie
GoldieBox, a toy company on a mission to get girls excited about engineering, won a national competition sponsored by Intuit and will be featured in a 30-second commercial during the Super Bowl.
Growth Strategies
In New Lawsuit, Beastie Boys Say GoldieBlox Acted 'Despicably With Oppression, Fraud and Malice'
The legal battle continues over the toy maker's use of 'Girls' in a video that went viral.
Growth Strategies
GoldieBlox Removes Popular Video After Legal Fight With the Beastie Boys
In a message posted to its site, the girls game-maker says 'we don't want to fight.'
Growth Strategies
GoldieBlox and Beastie Boys In Copyright Infringement Fight Over Viral Video
The girls game-maker takes some heat after a video it produced has received more than 7 million views on YouTube.
Social Media
GoldieBlox Video About Girls Becoming Engineers Goes Viral
Set to a cleverly rewritten version of a Beastie Boys classic, this video gives this toy-making startup a big marketing boost.
Marketing
From Poop to Dog Treats: Which Small Business Should Win a Free Super Bowl Commercial?
Financial-software company Intuit has announced its four finalists for its "Small Business Big Game" completion with the winner receiving a free 30-second Super Bowl commercial.
Starting a Business
How a First-Time Entrepreneur's Kickstarter Project Landed on Toys 'R' Us Shelves in Less Than a Year
Industry insiders laughed at the engineering toy for girls, but its inventor was determined to change the landscape of the 'pink aisle.' Entrepreneur Debbie Sterling shares how she transformed her idea into a million-dollar company.