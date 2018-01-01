GoldieBlox

10 Brilliant Marketing Stunts That Put Startups on the Map
Marketing Ideas

10 Brilliant Marketing Stunts That Put Startups on the Map

A strong marketing stunt can be a valuable tool for any company. Here are 10 that stirred up some attention.
Alyson Shontell and Joey Cosco | 8 min read
To Settle Beastie Boys Suit, GoldieBlox Must Cough Up $1 Million
Legal

To Settle Beastie Boys Suit, GoldieBlox Must Cough Up $1 Million

As the result of another copyright suit waged by the Beastie Boys against Monster Energy, new details in the band's settlement with toymaker GoldieBlox have emerged.
Geoff Weiss | 2 min read
GoldieBlox and Beastie Boys Settle Legal Dispute
Apology

GoldieBlox and Beastie Boys Settle Legal Dispute

The startup toymaker has reached a settlement with the band, which includes a public apology and donation to charity on the part of GoldieBlox.
Heesun Wee | 3 min read
The Budweiser Clydesdales Have Some Ad Competition From a Girl Inventor Named Goldie
Marketing

The Budweiser Clydesdales Have Some Ad Competition From a Girl Inventor Named Goldie

GoldieBox, a toy company on a mission to get girls excited about engineering, won a national competition sponsored by Intuit and will be featured in a 30-second commercial during the Super Bowl.
Catherine Clifford | 5 min read
In New Lawsuit, Beastie Boys Say GoldieBlox Acted 'Despicably With Oppression, Fraud and Malice'
Growth Strategies

In New Lawsuit, Beastie Boys Say GoldieBlox Acted 'Despicably With Oppression, Fraud and Malice'

The legal battle continues over the toy maker's use of 'Girls' in a video that went viral.
Benjamin Kabin | 2 min read
GoldieBlox Removes Popular Video After Legal Fight With the Beastie Boys
Growth Strategies

GoldieBlox Removes Popular Video After Legal Fight With the Beastie Boys

In a message posted to its site, the girls game-maker says 'we don't want to fight.'
Jason Fell | 3 min read
GoldieBlox and Beastie Boys In Copyright Infringement Fight Over Viral Video
Growth Strategies

GoldieBlox and Beastie Boys In Copyright Infringement Fight Over Viral Video

The girls game-maker takes some heat after a video it produced has received more than 7 million views on YouTube.
Jason Fell | 2 min read
GoldieBlox Video About Girls Becoming Engineers Goes Viral
Social Media

GoldieBlox Video About Girls Becoming Engineers Goes Viral

Set to a cleverly rewritten version of a Beastie Boys classic, this video gives this toy-making startup a big marketing boost.
Jason Fell | 2 min read
From Poop to Dog Treats: Which Small Business Should Win a Free Super Bowl Commercial?
Marketing

From Poop to Dog Treats: Which Small Business Should Win a Free Super Bowl Commercial?

Financial-software company Intuit has announced its four finalists for its "Small Business Big Game" completion with the winner receiving a free 30-second Super Bowl commercial.
Andrea Huspeni | 2 min read
How a First-Time Entrepreneur's Kickstarter Project Landed on Toys 'R' Us Shelves in Less Than a Year
Starting a Business

How a First-Time Entrepreneur's Kickstarter Project Landed on Toys 'R' Us Shelves in Less Than a Year

Industry insiders laughed at the engineering toy for girls, but its inventor was determined to change the landscape of the 'pink aisle.' Entrepreneur Debbie Sterling shares how she transformed her idea into a million-dollar company.
Kathleen Davis | 7 min read
