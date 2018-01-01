Michelle Castillo

Michelle Castillo

Michelle Castillo is a staff writer for CNBC Digital, covering advertising and digital media. Previously, she was a digital media reporter for Adweek, and has covered media and entertainment for publications including the Los Angeles Times, The Hollywood Reporter and Time

Apple Music Buys Hit 'Carpool Karaoke' for Digital TV Series
Apple Music Buys Hit 'Carpool Karaoke' for Digital TV Series

CBS Television Studios announced on Tuesday that Apple Music purchased the first-window rights to the upcoming series, meaning episodes will debut on the technology company's streaming music service.
Arianna Huffington to Launch Thrive Global, a New Health and Wellness Advisory Startup
Arianna Huffington to Launch Thrive Global, a New Health and Wellness Advisory Startup

The start-up is slated to launch in a few months. She will remain at her current role at The Huffington Post, while Thrive Global will have a separate team.
How Having a Commercial Air During the Super Bowl Paid Off for These 2 Businesses
How Having a Commercial Air During the Super Bowl Paid Off for These 2 Businesses

Death Wish Coffee and GoldieBlox were winners of Intuit QuickBooks Small Business Big Game contest.
Tiny Hotels Are a Big Trend
Tiny Hotels Are a Big Trend

Hotel chains are beefing up their amenities and shrinking their room size.
Why Facebook 'Dislikes' Can Be Good for Business
Why Facebook 'Dislikes' Can Be Good for Business

There's no such thing as bad press, or a bad Facebook reaction.
How Subway Can Recover From the Jared Controversy (VIDEO)
How Subway Can Recover From the Jared Controversy (VIDEO)

The fast-food chain announced that the two parties decided to suspend their relationship.
