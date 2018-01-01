Michelle Castillo

Apple Music
Apple Music Buys Hit 'Carpool Karaoke' for Digital TV Series
CBS Television Studios announced on Tuesday that Apple Music purchased the first-window rights to the upcoming series, meaning episodes will debut on the technology company's streaming music service.
Arianna Huffington
Arianna Huffington to Launch Thrive Global, a New Health and Wellness Advisory Startup
The start-up is slated to launch in a few months. She will remain at her current role at The Huffington Post, while Thrive Global will have a separate team.
Advertising
How Having a Commercial Air During the Super Bowl Paid Off for These 2 Businesses
Death Wish Coffee and GoldieBlox were winners of Intuit QuickBooks Small Business Big Game contest.
Hotels
Tiny Hotels Are a Big Trend
Hotel chains are beefing up their amenities and shrinking their room size.
Why Facebook 'Dislikes' Can Be Good for Business
There's no such thing as bad press, or a bad Facebook reaction.
Brand Reputation
How Subway Can Recover From the Jared Controversy (VIDEO)
The fast-food chain announced that the two parties decided to suspend their relationship.