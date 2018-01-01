Grant Cardone

Donald Trump Used Grant Cardone Sales Principles to Win the GOP (And I Can Prove It)

Donald Trump is ruthless, has tremendous energy, and is willing to do whatever it takes.
Grant Cardone | 7 min read
Being Smart Won't Make You a Top Producer

Intelligence doesn't mean you take action, but taking action means you are successful.
Grant Cardone | 5 min read
4 Sales Prospects You Must Understand

I want to give you examples of four prospects that you might recognize, and a potential close to meet their personal buying styles.
Grant Cardone | 5 min read
How Grant Cardone Evolved From People-Pleaser to Empowered Multimillionaire

The international sales expert tells Patrick Bet-David that he feels most alive by "being in the game of change and expansion."
Entrepreneur Network | 2 min read
Grant Cardone: 6 Commitments You Must Make to Be Successful

The multimillionaire sales expert shares the commitments he made along the way to achieve his high level of success.
Kelsey Humphreys | 5 min read
Barbara Corcoran: Every Insult is an Opportunity -- Weekly Tips

Don't let negative thoughts or people drain your time and energy. Our thought leaders share strategies for flipping disadvantages into advantages.
Tanya Benedicto Klich | 3 min read
Sales Training Won't Work Without This

There are four things that companies with effective training share.
Grant Cardone | 4 min read
A Reality Show That Hits Home With the Problems of Hiring

Grant Cardone's latest venture is a reality show based around his need for finding better talent.
Ray Hennessey | 2 min read
Close Deals Faster With These 5 Steps

The sales process is finding out who the buyer is, what they want to buy, why they want to buy it and what you can do to fulfill that want.
Grant Cardone | 4 min read
The Most Outrageous Thing Grant Cardone Did to Get Attention

The outspoken sales expert talks about a very public battle he waged and how it got people buzzing about him and his brand.
Jason Fell | 3 min read
