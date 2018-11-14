Gratitude

When You're Feeling Unmotivated, Remind Yourself to Be Grateful
Positive Thinking

It can be helpful to realize that motivation can hit you at unconventional moments.
Peter Voogd | 2 min read
10 Ways to Improve Yourself in 10 Minutes or Less
Time Management

Even a slow reader could get through the next four or five pages of the book they're reading in 10 minutes.
Deep Patel | 8 min read
Cultivating Gratitude and Happiness Will Boost Your Business
Entrepreneur Mindset

Focusing on your overall happiness is important to succeeding.
Blair Singer | 5 min read
This Daily Habit (with a Twist) Is the Cheat Code to Success, According to Russ Ruffino
Habits

The entrepreneur and CEO has a new take on a helpful habit you've probably heard of already.
The Oracles | 7 min read
The Best Founders Are Already Planning How to Thank Their People During the Holiday Season
Company Culture

Show your appreciation to everyone who is helping you build your company.
John Rampton | 5 min read
12 Things Mentally Strong People Do That Nobody Else Does
Personal Improvement

Most people run away from their fears, but not the mentally strong.
John Rampton | 7 min read
The Almost Unbelievable Power of Your Belief Systems
Visualization

Follow this visualization guide to achieve absolute clarity in your goals.
Dan Dowling | 6 min read
20 Secrets to Living a Happier Life
Happiness

Our brains are focused on survival. Anything more than that, you have to work for it.
Deep Patel | 10 min read
4 Communication Strategies to Grow Your Business Without Spending Any Money
Communication Strategies

Small, thoughtful aspects of your everyday interactions can have the greatest impact.
Rebekah Iliff | 6 min read
My Company Grew 800 Percent in a Year After I Made This Mindset Shift Grow
Growth Strategies

The surprising thing about being grateful for what you have is how much more you end up getting.
Raj Jana | 7 min read
