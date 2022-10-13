Motivosity Helps Businesses Listen to Employees and Create a Better Workplace

Disclosure: Our goal is to feature products and services that we think you'll find interesting and useful. If you purchase them, Entrepreneur may get a small share of the revenue from the sale from our commerce partners.

Success is often determined by finding a way to thread the needle through a handful of complex issues. For those running a business, employee satisfaction is one of the trickiest of executions and a key indicator of how well a company is doing.

What those business owners do to keep top workers happy and engaged goes beyond a simple paycheck. It can include everything from offering a smarter work-life balance to helping employees expand their professional skills to being more open and transparent in communication than the company across the street. Motivosity provides a more thoughtful, holistic way for businesses to foster stronger ties with their best workers.

Motivosity has a suite of solutions that focus on core motivators for employee engagement. The result elevates cultures with elements of gratitude and connectedness.. It serves as a way for companies to build lasting bonds between employer and employee, as well as between those workers themselves.

In Motivosity's Connect section, that engagement starts in a very familiar arena: a social media-style page where employees can create their own personal profile that's available to co-workers. The profile allows users to share images, spotlight interests, and make their affiliations known. In addition, the built-in messaging makes it simple for co-workers to talk and connect over their shared experiences.

Under Recognize, employees can take that appreciation for each other to new levels, offering public recognition to co-workers for a job well done. And while it's nice to praise a co-worker for an excellent presentation or just for being a positive force in your company, Recognition also allows workers to contribute a few dollars toward gift cards at national retailers to make that praise tangible.

The Lead feature is where managers can shine, offering tools to foster better collaboration and communication with every team member. In Lead, supervisors can set up one-on-one meetings with each worker, gather shared projects or materials accessible to both, and outline goals or expectations, so there's never any ambiguity.

Finally, Listen helps companies and staff engage in the most important business skill of all: listening. Through customizable surveys and other data-driven tracking methods, workers can respond to their management, offering positive and negative feedback. With feedback presented in easy-to-understand reports, managers get a complete view of how employees feel about their workplace. This gives them the chance to assess, institute changes, and generally try to make that company as worker-friendly as possible, leading to better results and happier employees.

Motivosity has a 95 percent participation rate in companies where it's been launched, with over half of the workers reporting they were more satisfied in their jobs with Motivosity on the case. One Motivosity user named Elise said in her G2 review, "I've noticed that my team members will recognize one another more often than they would in our team chat or meetings."

