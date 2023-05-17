3 Gratitude Habits for Business Leaders to Motivate Your Teams — and Yourself. Practicing gratitude will not only help you focus on the positive, but it will also help boost team morale, employee engagement and — in turn — your profits. Try these three simple strategies you can turn into habits.

By Barry Raber

Opinions expressed by Entrepreneur contributors are their own.

In my 20s, it seemed easy to maintain a positive outlook on life. It was a simpler time with a lot less that could go wrong. As the years passed, I started collecting responsibilities — and bad things happened along with the good. When I started my company, I faced new, unchartered challenges. At one point, my business nearly collapsed. As a result, my outlook shifted to a more negative place. Business problems and other life responsibilities in 2007 took control and made some days outright bad ones. My tone changed from upbeat to downbeat. I started having trouble seeing the good in things. That change in outlook affected my health, inviting more "misfortune."

Though it wasn't a conscious effort, I began to collect strategies to recapture the happy, positive mindset of my twenties. I had previously thought that whether a person thinks the glass is half-full or half-empty was genetically hardwired. At some point, I realized that any hardwiring could be overpowered by events. My parents taught me that a positive attitude was the foundation for a good life. I never thought that maintaining one would take practice or need support, but as it turns out: It does.

Today, I practice three regular habits to keep my outlook positive.

Related: Want A Major Business and Life Hack? Learn to Harness the Power of Gratitude. Here's How to Do It.

1. "The Greatest Hits" meeting

As a business leader, most of the company's challenging issues make their way to your desk. When you see so many problems, you get the feeling that's all there is — problems. Rationally, you know that is not the case, but in order to instill the proper perspective, we started our "Greatest Hits" meetings.

Every week at 9 a.m., the key people in our company share their latest and greatest hits for 10 minutes. Prior to the meeting, they fill out our unique Post-It prompting their answers. Each person shares two examples of something they are proud of: either something noteworthy they saw someone else do or something that happened around the company. They then share a personal hit — something from their personal life that they are thankful for.

With six attendees, each week we hear 18 positive things that went right. In a year, that's almost 1,000 good things! Without this process, I would not even be aware of most of these 1,000 greatest hits. The huge benefit to me is a weekly reminder that 90% of things are going right, even when it feels like 90% are going wrong. It boosts team morale and confidence, too.

2. Thankful Thursday

Another habit I developed is now known as Thankful Thursday. Every Thursday afternoon, I express gratitude to others for what they have done for me over the prior week.

I use a few prompts for this. I jot down things as they happen on a "Grateful to You" notepad. I keep my post-it note from the Greatest Hits meeting to spark other ideas. I look at the prior week's calendar to jog my memory on everything I did and who I met with and review my phone pictures. I write it all down on the Grateful notepad, then decide how best to appreciate those people.

This practice has evolved to the point where I have a gratitude wall in my office with an array of cards I send people. I spend about 20 minutes sending out cards, letters, gifts, emails and entering relevant company items in a Core Value Highlights database.

This habit accomplishes more than you might think. Of course, it makes me realize all the things I have to be thankful for (usually four to eight each week) and appreciate them more.

With team members, it reinforces positive behavior, noteworthy actions and standout job performance. I find that people are universally motivated by being appreciated. When you do a good job of that, they are more motivated, repeat the excellent performance and enjoy better morale for feeling properly appreciated. I often see my notes on their office walls. I think doing a good job of appreciating people is a major contributor to the high ratings we receive on Glassdoor from former employees. In my experience, I receive five times the feedback from showing gratitude to team members compared with monetary recognition in the form of raises or profit sharing.

Non-employees also enjoy being recognized for doing something for the company. Handwritten thank-yous are rare enough now that sometimes I even get thank-yous for the thank-yous!

Related: How to Practice Gratitude as a Business Skill

3. The 90/10 Rule

Think about it: most — let's say 90% — of the things that you worry may happen never come to pass. It might actually be more like 95%. When I first heard that 30 years ago, I didn't necessarily believe it. But after 30 years of observing what I stress or think about versus the final outcome, the rule is absolutely true.

The trick is to retrain your human nature that self-preserves by worrying to try not to worry while life is happening around you. That is probably a whole separate article unto itself — but if you can train yourself to only "worry" or dwell on something when it actually becomes a legitimate problem, you become 90% happier.

The habits I practice are by no means an all-inclusive list of how leaders can keep gratitude top-of-mind to elevate their companies and stay positive. But they are the three that I put into regular practice. Each has nuances that are beneficial to me and my team (or both).

No matter how you incorporate gratitude into your business, I encourage you to do so. Start now, get creative, experiment with different techniques and find what resonates most — because everyone benefits from an increase in gratitude and innovative ways to incorporate it.

Wavy Line
Barry Raber

Entrepreneur Leadership Network Contributor

CEO of Carefree Covered RV Storage

Barry Raber is a serial entrepreneur, president of Carefree RV Storage, a 22-year member of the Entrepreneurs' Organization (EO), the founder of Business Property Trust and EO Portland's Entrepreneur of the Year. He shares his successful business secrets at realsimplebusiness.org.

Editor's Pick

These Co-Founders Let Women Freeze Their Eggs for Free — Cracking Open the 'Inaccessible' Industry. Their Cutting-Edge Model Solves Another Major Fertility Issue Too.
Lock
A Simple Household Chore Turned Into a Side Hustle — Now She Earns Up to $24,000 Per Month
How Real Estate Rock Star Ryan Serhant Made His Own Luck
Lock
Do You Judge People With Personal Brands? Here's Another Way to Think About It.
This Founder Created a Billion-Dollar Fitness Brand Using Communication, Teamwork and Community. Here Are His Secrets to Building a Franchise That Stands Out.
Lock
What's the Actual Cost of Unproductive Employees? It's More Than You Think.

Related Topics

Leadership Entrepreneurs Company Culture Lifestyle Gratitude Health and Wellness Well-Being Employee Experience Build a Smarter Business

Most Popular

See all
Chevron Right
Side Hustle

A Simple Household Chore Turned Into a Side Hustle — Now She Earns Up to $24,000 Per Month

Christian Sanya, 44, was working as a medical laboratory technologist in 2019 when she discovered a side gig that would change her life.

By Amanda Breen
Business News

Tom Hanks Says AI Has the Power to Keep His Presence Alive Long After His Death: 'My Performances Can Go On and On and On'

Creating an AI version of himself wouldn't be difficult, the actor says, thanks to his previous work in animation for the 2004 movie, "The Polar Express."

By Sam Silverman
Operations & Logistics

3 Key Signs of Change on the Horizon

Entrepreneurs and small business owners know how to embrace change and identify trends in their customer base sooner, which typically become indicative of the global marketplace in general. This allows small business leaders to be more agile and adjustment to meet the current state of business.

By Steve Arizpe
Science & Technology

Why We Must Focus on What AI Can Give Us Instead of Focusing on What It Could Take Away

As we face a revolutionary technology, we should spend less time on what it will take away, and more time on how we will leverage it to create and accomplish more.

By Afif Khoury
Business News

HomeVestors of America Accused of Preying on Elderly, Taught to 'Find The Pain'

From targeting those close to death to tricking the elderly into deals, a recent investigation by ProPublica found some ugly truths about the company behind the widely recognizable phrase, "We Buy Ugly Houses."

By Madeline Garfinkle
Leadership

The Forced Return to Office is the Definition of Insanity. Here's Why.

In a world where we've seen five consecutive quarters of declining productivity in the U.S., one would think that CEOs and company leaders would question their tactics. Yet despite the overwhelming evidence that flexible hybrid work is more productive than forced in-office work for the same roles, top executives are stubbornly herding employees back to the office like lost sheep.

By Gleb Tsipursky