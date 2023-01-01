Barry Raber
Entrepreneur Leadership Network Contributor
CEO of Carefree Covered RV Storage
Barry Raber is a serial entrepreneur, president of Carefree RV Storage, a 22-year member of the Entrepreneurs' Organization (EO), the founder of Business Property Trust and EO Portland's Entrepreneur of the Year. He shares his successful business secrets at realsimplebusiness.org.
3 Gratitude Habits for Business Leaders to Motivate Your Teams — and Yourself.
Practicing gratitude will not only help you focus on the positive, but it will also help boost team morale, employee engagement and — in turn — your profits. Try these three simple strategies you can turn into habits.