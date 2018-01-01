Green Energy

You Can Embrace Green Building Without Breaking the Bank
Green Business

You Can Embrace Green Building Without Breaking the Bank

Tenants can affect real change by making the most of existing spaces. Smart retrofits could be as simple as installing energy-efficient lighting and upgrading to functional furniture solutions.
Justin Lee | 4 min read
Big Solar Is Leaving Rooftop Systems in the Dust
Solar Energy

Big Solar Is Leaving Rooftop Systems in the Dust

The success of large-scale solar has raised questions about the wisdom of continuing incentives for rooftop installations, which remain far more expensive than most other forms of electricity.
Reuters | 6 min read
Why Environmental Responsibility Is Good for Your Bottom Line
Green Business

Why Environmental Responsibility Is Good for Your Bottom Line

A foam insulation company retooled its spray foam products and improved its finances, along with the planet, in one fell swoop.
Doug Kramer | 6 min read
Why We Don't Want to See a Total Solar-Panel Eclipse Over Nevada
Solar Energy

Why We Don't Want to See a Total Solar-Panel Eclipse Over Nevada

A controversial ruling regarding solar energy in Nevada challenges business leaders on ethics, the environment and corporate social responsibility.
Peter Gasca | 7 min read
This Vermont Utility Is Selling Tesla Batteries for More Reasons Than You Think
Tesla Batteries

This Vermont Utility Is Selling Tesla Batteries for More Reasons Than You Think

Green Mountain Power is the first U.S. utility to sell Tesla batteries to customers.
Katie Fehrenbacher | 4 min read
This Veteran Is 'Going Green' in More Ways Than One
Franchise Players

This Veteran Is 'Going Green' in More Ways Than One

This Veterans Day, franchisee Andrew Mason is creating customized energy-management plans in Oklahoma City.
Entrepreneur Staff | 3 min read
Greentown Labs Gives Green Energy Startups the Green Light
Ready for Anything

Greentown Labs Gives Green Energy Startups the Green Light

This incubator helps green energy companies avoid going into the red.
Michelle Goodman | 2 min read
10 Industries Benefiting From Incubators

10 Industries Benefiting From Incubators

From art and music to food and weed, these hatcheries are giving startups in niche industries room to grow.
Michelle Goodman | 2 min read
Google Is Launching a Tool That Will Tell You if Solar Panels Are Right for You
Solar Energy

Google Is Launching a Tool That Will Tell You if Solar Panels Are Right for You

The database will tell you what you're likely to save in energy costs and will also put you in touch with a local installer.
Daniel Cooper | 2 min read
Explorer Attempts Longest Solo Trip in a Solar-Powered Aircraft
Solar Energy

Explorer Attempts Longest Solo Trip in a Solar-Powered Aircraft

The Solar Impulse 2 is currently in flight from Nagoya, Japan, to Hawaii.
Catherine Clifford | 3 min read
