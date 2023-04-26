Ohmium Closes $250 Million Series C Fundraise Led by TPG Rise Climate

The funding will be used to support Ohmium's expansion to 2 GW in annual manufacturing capacity and the deployment of projects for the company's growing global customer pipeline in key regions including the U.S., Europe, India and the Middle East

learn more about Teena Jose

By Teena Jose

Company handout

Opinions expressed by Entrepreneur contributors are their own.

You're reading Entrepreneur India, an international franchise of Entrepreneur Media.

Ohmium International, a green hydrogen company that designs, manufactures, and deploys advanced proton exchange membrane (PEM) electrolyzer systems, has announced the close of a $250 million Series C growth equity financing. The round was led by TPG Rise Climate, the dedicated climate investing strategy of TPG's global impact investing platform TPG Rise, and also witnessed participation from Hanover Technology Investment Management and existing investors Energy Transition Ventures and Fenice Investment Group. The funding will be used to support Ohmium's expansion to 2 GW in annual manufacturing capacity and the deployment of projects for the company's growing global customer pipeline in key regions including the U.S., Europe, India and the Middle East.

"Ohmium is uniquely positioned to be a leading provider of emissions-free hydrogen technology given its customer-focused, modular solution that enables businesses to achieve an extremely competitive levelized cost of hydrogen (LCOH). We are delighted to partner with experienced clean technology investors like TPG Rise Climate to make large scale green hydrogen production a reality today," said Ahmad Chatila, chairman and founding investor, Ohmium.

Ohmium International enables industries to deploy green hydrogen for a sustainable future. According to an official statement, the new investment will also provide significant capital to scale Ohmium's business, including accelerating its pioneering research and development programs to reduce the cost of green hydrogen production.

"Ohmium's cutting-edge PEM electrolyzer systems are crucial to enabling the green hydrogen industry, satisfying a wide range of commercial applications and delivering superior value in terms of current density, scalability, ramp rate, and safety. "At a time when the market lacks sufficient reliable supply of electrolyzers, we are pleased to lead the company's latest funding round and partner with the team to scale its delivery capability," said Ed Beckley, partner, TPG and senior member of the TPG Rise Climate investing team.
Teena Jose

News Desk Reporter with Entrepreneur India

Teena is a post graduate in financial journalism. She has an avid interest in content creation, digital media and fashion.

Related Topics

Funding Sustainability News and Trends Green Energy

Most Popular

See all
News and Trends

Video SDK Secures $1.2 Million In Funding From GVFL Ltd

The fund raised will be used to further research, develop, and enhance Video SDK's protocols and infrastructure for audio and video conferencing and interactive live streaming

By Teena Jose

Leadership

6 Time Management Hacks to Regain Your Energy

Learn about theses six powerful time management strategies you can implement in a hybrid or remote workplace.

By Tugba Yanaz

Business News

Jeff Bezos Was Caught on Video Dancing at Coachella, But It's His '$12 Amazon Shirt' That Has the Internet in Stitches

The Amazon founder and billionaire was with partner Lauren Sanchez and famous friends, Kris and Kendall Jenner.

By Entrepreneur Staff

Side Hustle

Retirees Are Earning Up to $20,000 Per Month With One Fully Remote Side Hustle

Quitting your day job doesn't mean you can't have an additional — and extremely lucrative — income stream.

By Amanda Breen

News and Trends

Scam 2023: Inside The World Startup Convention Disaster

To many, the speaker line up for the World Startup Convention (WSC) which had been scheduled for March 24-26, 2023 at Greater Noida may have seemed too good to be true.

By Kabir Singh Bhandari

Entrepreneurs

This Unique Social Startup Helps in Offsetting Carbon Footprint

Verdoo, a free online tool, helps consumers fight climate change through online shopping

By John Stanly