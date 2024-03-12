⚡ Get All Content for 20% Off ⚡

Jubilant Ingrevia, O2 Renewable Partner To Boost Green Energy Usage Jubilant Ingrevia has intensified its focus on green energy, setting ambitious targets to achieve above 30 per cent greening in the coming years.

By Entrepreneur Staff

You're reading Entrepreneur India, an international franchise of Entrepreneur Media.

Jubilant Ingrevia Limited, a prominent player in India's sustainable manufacturing, has partnered with with O2 Renewable Energy XVIII Private Limited (O2 Renewable), a group company of O2 Power, SG PTE. LTD, Singapore, the company said on Tuesday.

According to the company, the partnership aims to access renewable energy through a captive arrangement, fulfilling the company's power requirements and meeting its increasing demand from green energy to power its manufacturing facilities at Gajraula, Uttar Pradesh and Savli, Gujarat.

Commenting on this Deepak Jain, CEO & Managing Director, Jubilant Ingrevia Limited said, "Our collaboration with O2 Renewable demonstrates our commitment to sustainable practices, minimising our ecological footprint and improving operational efficiency. This emphasises the importance of fostering innovation and economic growth while contributing to a sustainable future."

Meanwhile, Parag Sharma, Founder and Chief Executive Officer, O2 Renewable said that they hope to expand this relationship in the near future and cater to the other facilities of the Jubilant Bhartia Group, helping them turn green and sustainable.

"We are delighted to partner with Jubilant Ingrevia, a global integrated life science products and innovative solutions provider, for the supply of green energy. This will enable them to take a significant step towards attaining their sustainable goals and offsetting their carbon emissions," Sharma added.

Jubilant Ingrevia has intensified its focus on green energy, setting ambitious targets to achieve above 30 per cent greening in the coming years. Initiatives have already been launched at its Nira, Maharashtra facility and are now extending to facilities in Gajraula and Savli.
