Noida International Airport Partners with Mahindra Logistics for Premium All-Electric Taxi Service

Noida International Airport (NIA) has announced a partnership with Mahindra Logistics Mobility to launch a premium, all-electric taxi service for its passengers. This eco-friendly initiative, detailed in a recent press release, marks a significant step toward sustainable and seamless transportation solutions.

The service will feature a fleet of 100 per cent electric vehicles, offering passengers a comfortable and environmentally conscious ride. Designed with passenger convenience in mind, the taxis will provide direct pickup and drop-off at the airport's arrival and departure kerbs, minimizing walking distances and enhancing accessibility.

Passengers will have the flexibility to book rides through multiple platforms, including a dedicated mobile app, the NIA website, call centers, airport kiosks, and airline alliances. This multi-channel approach ensures 24/7 accessibility, catering to the diverse needs of travelers.

Christoph Schnellmann, CEO of NIA, expressed his enthusiasm for the partnership, stating, "At NIA, your journey will not end with baggage claim. We are excited to partner with Mahindra Logistics Mobility to offer a premium, all-electric taxi service, to provide a seamless and environment-friendly ride directly from the airport to your destination. This first-of-its-kind airport-branded cab service will set a new benchmark for passenger convenience and environmental responsibility."

Mahindra Logistics Mobility's operational model prioritizes safety, efficiency, and customer satisfaction. Drivers will undergo specialized training in airport protocols and customer service, ensuring a world-class experience. The fleet will be managed dynamically to adjust to passenger demand and flight schedules, reducing wait times. Additionally, a robust feedback mechanism will enable continuous service improvement.

By utilizing an all-electric fleet, the service aligns with the airport's vision of being a green and environmentally responsible facility. NIA's first phase, currently under development, will feature one runway and one terminal capable of handling 12 million passengers annually. Upon full completion, the airport will accommodate up to 70 million passengers annually, combining Indian hospitality with Swiss efficiency in a modern, user-friendly design.

This partnership is a milestone in redefining airport transportation, setting a precedent for eco-friendly and passenger-focused travel in India.