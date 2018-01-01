Hacks

Teenager Pleads Guilty to Hacking Apple Multiple Times
Apple

Teenager Pleads Guilty to Hacking Apple Multiple Times

Over the course of a year he repeatedly hacked into Apple's servers and stole around 90GB of data because he admired the company. Apple states no customers were affected by the breaches of its security.
Matthew Humphries | 2 min read
5 Ten-Minute Tricks to Make More Money Freelancing
Freelancing

5 Ten-Minute Tricks to Make More Money Freelancing

Ten minutes is just enough time to actually make a difference without taking a huge chunk out of your busy schedule.
Skillcrush | 4 min read
Reddit Hacked, Despite SMS Two-Factor Authentication
Reddit

Reddit Hacked, Despite SMS Two-Factor Authentication

The hacker gained access to Reddit's internal systems by circumventing SMS-based two-factor authentication on employee accounts.
Michael Kan | 3 min read
10 Hacks That Will Make Office Life Much More Bearable
Hacks

10 Hacks That Will Make Office Life Much More Bearable

Life happens, even at work. So try out these tips for dealing with spilled coffee, staying cool with a fan and more.
Lydia Belanger | 12 min read
Free Chrome Extensions for Entrepreneurs With Crazy Long To-Do Lists and Too Many Open Tabs
Ready for Anything

Free Chrome Extensions for Entrepreneurs With Crazy Long To-Do Lists and Too Many Open Tabs

Trick out your browser to simplify your life.
Lydia Belanger | 5 min read
I Ran My Day Like Elon Musk Runs His -- and This Is What Happened
Elon Musk

I Ran My Day Like Elon Musk Runs His -- and This Is What Happened

Here's what scheduling each five-minute chunk of my day and skipping breakfast taught me.
Hayden Field | 4 min read
No One Is Safe From the Data Breach Epidemic (Infographic)
Infographics

No One Is Safe From the Data Breach Epidemic (Infographic)

In today's digitally connected world, there's a good chance your information has been exposed at some point.
Rose Leadem | 1 min read
25 Tech Tools, Tricks and Tips to Get the Most Out of Your Chromebook
Tips

25 Tech Tools, Tricks and Tips to Get the Most Out of Your Chromebook

Your web browser in laptop form can act more like a laptop than you might expect.
Lydia Belanger | 12 min read
I Tried This Oprah Meditation Hack Every Day for Two Weeks. Here Are My 5 Takeaways.
Meditation

I Tried This Oprah Meditation Hack Every Day for Two Weeks. Here Are My 5 Takeaways.

When my insomnia gets bad, I reach for an 'Oprah tool.'
Carolyn Sun | 8 min read
5 Things Your Employees Are Doing That Will Get You Hacked
Cybersecurity

5 Things Your Employees Are Doing That Will Get You Hacked

Clicking on phishing emails tops the list of unsafe behavior.
Steve Morgan | 5 min read
