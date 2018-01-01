Hacks
Ready for Anything
8 Time-Management Hacks to Optimize Your Life In and Outside Work
Time is your most valuable resource. Here's how these uber-successful business leaders use it wisely.
Apple
Teenager Pleads Guilty to Hacking Apple Multiple Times
Over the course of a year he repeatedly hacked into Apple's servers and stole around 90GB of data because he admired the company. Apple states no customers were affected by the breaches of its security.
Freelancing
5 Ten-Minute Tricks to Make More Money Freelancing
Ten minutes is just enough time to actually make a difference without taking a huge chunk out of your busy schedule.
Reddit Hacked, Despite SMS Two-Factor Authentication
The hacker gained access to Reddit's internal systems by circumventing SMS-based two-factor authentication on employee accounts.
Hacks
10 Hacks That Will Make Office Life Much More Bearable
Life happens, even at work. So try out these tips for dealing with spilled coffee, staying cool with a fan and more.
Ready for Anything
Free Chrome Extensions for Entrepreneurs With Crazy Long To-Do Lists and Too Many Open Tabs
Trick out your browser to simplify your life.
Elon Musk
I Ran My Day Like Elon Musk Runs His -- and This Is What Happened
Here's what scheduling each five-minute chunk of my day and skipping breakfast taught me.
Infographics
No One Is Safe From the Data Breach Epidemic (Infographic)
In today's digitally connected world, there's a good chance your information has been exposed at some point.
Tips
25 Tech Tools, Tricks and Tips to Get the Most Out of Your Chromebook
Your web browser in laptop form can act more like a laptop than you might expect.
Meditation
I Tried This Oprah Meditation Hack Every Day for Two Weeks. Here Are My 5 Takeaways.
When my insomnia gets bad, I reach for an 'Oprah tool.'
Cybersecurity
5 Things Your Employees Are Doing That Will Get You Hacked
Clicking on phishing emails tops the list of unsafe behavior.