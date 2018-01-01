Hair Salon
Franchises
How Do You Innovate a Barbershop? Ask Great Clips Franchisees.
The franchise is focusing on a digital-first experience.
More From This Topic
Franchise 500
This Franchise Gives Hair Stylists a Salon of Their Own Without the High Costs
Phenix offers hair stylists, manicurists and other beauty workers a suite where they can run their own show.
You've Arrived
From Power Breakfast to Power Beauty: How Extremely Busy Clients Inspired a Style Mogul
Anticipating your market's needs is key for any business -- especially an upscale salon on New York City's Upper East Side.
Marketing
Shhh! This Philadelphia Hair Salon Is Putting a Stop to Awkward Small Talk
Stylists at BLO/OUT Blow Dry Bar are trimming more than just hair. They're cutting out the chit chat, too. Here's why.
Branding
What's in a Name? Ask the Blind Barber, a Salon That Offers More Than Meets the Eye.
A look at how this salon-speakeasy concept has found a way to differentiate itself.
Franchise Players
Give This Franchisee a 'Cut' From Your Hair Care Bill This Month to Help Other Veterans Succeed
Cheston C. Syma is back from Iraq and Afghanistan, running ten Sport Clips locations and raising scholarship funds for his fellow vets and active-duty military personnel.
Franchises
Are People Your Passion? Here Are 111 Franchises That Might Suit You.
Pick your passion from our list of top personal-service franchises.
Franchises
How This Blow-Dry Salon Franchise Went From 3 Units to 50
Blo, an international franchise, attracted the attention of Gwyneth Paltrow and others.
Franchise Players
Why a Haircut Made This Entrepreneur Decide to Become a Franchisee
Nate Lehmann spills on how he solved the challenges of being a Sport clips Haircuts franchisee.
Franchise Players
Why I Opened My First Franchise at Age 70
Looking for a business to supplement his retirement income, Dwight Teske opened a 18|8 Fine Men's Salon.
Beauty Businesses
The 6 Secrets That Will Help Your Hair Salon and Day Spa Succeed
Even if you're still in the planning stages for your new enterprise, it's never too soon to start thinking about these six operational issues that will impact and contribute to the success of your business.