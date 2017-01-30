Why Good Hospitality is the Key to Successful Salon & Spa Business

Sharing your knowledge is not only good for the customer but for your Salon & Spa as well as it creates trust and confidence in your capabilities.

learn more about Milan Sharma

By Milan Sharma

Shutterstock

Opinions expressed by Entrepreneur contributors are their own.

You're reading Entrepreneur India, an international franchise of Entrepreneur Media.

Stress has nowadays become a part of people's lives. To relieve this stress, people have greater than ever expectations from personal care services they get. If you are a Salon & Spa owner and think that your customer is coming to your place only for a haircut, skin treatment, or just a manicure, you are wrong. People now consider their visit to the Salon & Spa as not just a beautification process but a spiritual getaway. You don't know which customer entered your Salon & Spa to get a pedicure and their only intent was to uplift their soul and feel good about themselves.

For making this experience truly serene you need to connect with your customer; a connection where every miniscule detail matters. The moment that they enter the door, the experience starts. How your staff greets them, ambience of the waiting room, how well you understand customer requirements, and then precisely delivering what they wanted, everything is an experience.

Hospitality is a very wide field to talk about, so in this article I'll share few tips, small things that will make a big impact on your customers' experience.

  • Have you met the architect? The ambience of your Salon & Spa is crucial in making the first impression. The initial vibes that your customer feels when they enter is what stays with them. It's important that you make these vibes as positive as possible as it has a sub-conscious effect on the customer. Take help of a professional architect before designing your place. Knowledge of Vastu or Feng-Shui will be an advantage as you can use the combination of modern ways and ancient art to create a little magical place of your own.
  • Humans not Robots: Train your staff to treat customers like family. Take special care that their interaction with the customer isn't robotic and the overall interaction is as human as possible. Basic entrepreneur tip: A happy employee will create a happy experience for the customer. Keep in mind!
  • A Transparent Glass: Don't wait for your customer to ask details of the service they want. Be proactive and explain them everything about the process – the products you will use, their advantages (or limitations), time taken, aftercare tips – everything. Sharing your knowledge is not only good for the customer but for your Salon & Spa as well as it creates trust and confidence in your capabilities.
  • Know your customer: It's advisable to gather as much information about your customer as possible. This not only acts a precaution (for eg. if someone is allergic to any product ingredient), it also makes your customer feel that you care about them. Keep in mind that your customers understand why are you asking these questions so as not to irritate them. Explain the reason why you are asking these questions. Remember what I told earlier? A transparent glass.
  • Remember "The Name': Regular customers don't like to enter a Salon & Spa and explain all their preferences again. Remember what they like, remember their dislikes, and most importantly, remember their name. Personalization is the key.
It's time that you build your Salon & Spa like a getaway for your customers whenever they feel stressed in life. Go an extra mile to make your customers feel great about themselves. Give your opinions on what is good for them and what's not, but be a good listener.
Milan Sharma

Co-Founder, Magnifique

Milan is a hospitality industry veteran. He started his career at the Taj Man Singh Hotel, Delhi. At a very young age his career skyrocketed and was bestowed upon with the reigns of most marquee portfolios at the Taj Man Singh Hotel. During his stint at the hotel, he met and collaborated with an NRI to establish the ‘Himalayan’ brand—which they later sold to Tata Global Beverages. With ‘Himalayan’ they created a niche in the highly competitive bottled water segment in the country. He has been a globetrotter and a connoisseur of luxury and his passion for luxury led to creation of Magnifique.?

Related Topics

Salons Starting a Business Beauty Businesses Hospitality Hair Salon Health and Wellness

Most Popular

See all
Living

21 Productive Things to Do During Your Commute

How to use this frustrating "wasted time" to get smarter, more focused and re-energized.

By John Rampton

Entrepreneurs

This Unique Social Startup Helps in Offsetting Carbon Footprint

Verdoo, a free online tool, helps consumers fight climate change through online shopping

By John Stanly

Leadership

How to Detect a Liar in Seconds Using Nonverbal Communication

There are many ways to understand if someone is not honest with you. The following signs do not even require words and are all nonverbal queues.

By Don Weber

Productivity

How to Achieve A CEO Level of Focus by Breaking Habits and Taking Breaks

Could your nonstop 9-hour work days be why you can't seem to focus?

By Pierre Subeh

Starting a Business

The Delivery Wonderboys

Aadit Palicha and Kaivalya Vohra, 20, Co-founders, Zepto

By Punita Sabharwal

Productivity

3 Innate Traits You Need to Survive the Rollercoaster of Entrepreneurship

If you are uncomfortable with the up-and-down nature of entrepreneurship, you might not be cut out to be an entrepreneur.

By Jason Zickerman