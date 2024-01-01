Milan Sharma

Co-Founder, Magnifique

Milan is a hospitality industry veteran. He started his career at the Taj Man Singh Hotel, Delhi. At a very young age his career skyrocketed and was bestowed upon with the reigns of most marquee portfolios at the Taj Man Singh Hotel. During his stint at the hotel, he met and collaborated with an NRI to establish the ‘Himalayan’ brand—which they later sold to Tata Global Beverages. With ‘Himalayan’ they created a niche in the highly competitive bottled water segment in the country. He has been a globetrotter and a connoisseur of luxury and his passion for luxury led to creation of Magnifique.?