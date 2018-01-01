Home Decor

Decorate With Intention: Let Your House Help You De-Stress
Home Decor

Decorate With Intention: Let Your House Help You De-Stress

Break free of automatic TV time and learn how to really unwind and recharge with these easy ideas that don't cost a dime
Houzz | 5 min read
How This Family Rebuilt Their Business After Devastating Losses
Franchises

How This Family Rebuilt Their Business After Devastating Losses

A personal tragedy and an economic downturn hit David Ogburn hard, but he staged a comeback.
Gwen Moran | 3 min read
For This Franchisee, Every Day Is Christmas
Franchise Players

For This Franchisee, Every Day Is Christmas

Jason Paulk opened a Christmas Decor franchise so that he could run a business while keeping his jobs as a firefighter and paramedic.
Carly Okyle | 4 min read
Meet the Rebels Who Bend the Rules and Play to Win
Entrepreneurial Spirit

Meet the Rebels Who Bend the Rules and Play to Win

Rejection -- who cares? Naysayers -- screw 'em. Entrepreneurship isn't just about business. it's about rebellion.
Joe Robinson | 15+ min read
7 Home Decor Startup Trends to Watch
Interior Design Businesses

7 Home Decor Startup Trends to Watch

Creating a coherent, polished yet personalized aesthetic no longer requires an expert eye, bundles of free time or a hefty disposable income. Entrepreneurs have entered the game.
Charlotte Nichols | 7 min read
