Home Decor
Radicals & Visionaries
To Grow, This Home Stager Said 'Yes,' and Figured It Out Later
Screenwriter Meridith Baer began a home staging business by diving in before she'd nailed down the details.
Home Decor
Decorate With Intention: Let Your House Help You De-Stress
Break free of automatic TV time and learn how to really unwind and recharge with these easy ideas that don't cost a dime
Franchises
How This Family Rebuilt Their Business After Devastating Losses
A personal tragedy and an economic downturn hit David Ogburn hard, but he staged a comeback.
Franchise Players
For This Franchisee, Every Day Is Christmas
Jason Paulk opened a Christmas Decor franchise so that he could run a business while keeping his jobs as a firefighter and paramedic.
Entrepreneurial Spirit
Meet the Rebels Who Bend the Rules and Play to Win
Rejection -- who cares? Naysayers -- screw 'em. Entrepreneurship isn't just about business. it's about rebellion.
Interior Design Businesses
7 Home Decor Startup Trends to Watch
Creating a coherent, polished yet personalized aesthetic no longer requires an expert eye, bundles of free time or a hefty disposable income. Entrepreneurs have entered the game.