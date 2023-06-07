The start-up is focused on offerings its products to its target audience aged 25-70 years. The home décor market globally is valued at USD 700 billion, while its value in India is a mere but budding USD 3 billion.

It was in 2013 when Rahul Jain, Ankit Agarwal, and Pawan Goyal identified a gap in the Indian home décor industry; it was an unorganized sector. By leveraging technology for improved ease of maintaining and managing things, the trio established eCraftIndia with the mission of creating a strong network of artisans and providing them with a means to flourish while providing customers with a platform that provides easy access to Indian art-inspired home decor.

"Home Décor has been a very unorganized category to date, and it's a very design-oriented category. Most of the Gifting products are also used for Home and Office Décor. So, the opportunity is very big in this segment as there have been very few "brands" in this market till now," shares Rahul Jain, co-founder and CEO, eCraftIndia.

The start-up is focused on offerings its products to its target audience aged 25-70 years. The home décor market globally is valued at USD 700 billion, while its value in India is a mere but budding USD 3 billion. The trio believes that post-COVID, people have begun focusing on and prioritizing home décor, leading to an increase in the gifting market size.

"New generations like more contemporary products while the older generations like religious items; we have products targeting both types of audiences. And as modern art is more into vogue, affordable solutions are investigated. Hence, we tried incorporating modern items as well as traditional pieces that will attract both the type of audiences on our website," adds Ankit Agarwal, co-founder and COO, eCraftIndia.

eCraftIndia has amassed a customer base of 3 million presently, with 60,000 directly from their platform, by offering over 10,000 products. It also focuses on promoting employment opportunities, especially among women and boasts that 60 per cent of its customer base is men.

At the D2C Awards 2022, it won the award for 'Best Creative Business Idea' and has also positioned itself as a top player in the marketplace in their category. eCraftIndia had a year-on-year growth of 25 per cent in the last three years.

On being asked, 'How do you define the start-upstart-up culture being built by you?', Pawan Goyal, co-founder and CFO, eCraftIndia shares "Our start-upstart-up culture comes with an easy process of hiring talent that has knowledge about the respective field and later providing them with the help that they need in terms of work, growth & performance."

Talking about the future of eCraftIndia, Jain shares that the start-upstart-up is aiming for a 30 per cent growth rate in the next three years with a focus on manufacturing, "We are targeting international customers, exports and gifting to expand our business."