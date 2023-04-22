Gain Encyclopedic Knowledge of the Plants Around You With This App, Now $40 Off

Disclosure: Our goal is to feature products and services that we think you'll find interesting and useful. If you purchase them, Entrepreneur may get a small share of the revenue from the sale from our commerce partners.

Back in 2018, NBC News reported that improving the natural scenery in your workspace can increase mood, morale, and productivity. If you're an entrepreneur always in search of a way to boost your team's happiness (or your own), investing in some greenery is a simple, low-cost option. And if you'd like to be more knowledgeable about the plants in and around your home and office, NatureID can help.

Whether you have a green thumb or a black one, there's a lot to learn with NatureID. This app includes an AI-based digital tool that helps identify plants around you — with over 14,000 plant profiles within the database. It also can diagnose plant diseases, and help you improve the care you give to your plant children, thanks to the AI technology.

Just snap a pic and you'll receive recommendations on everything from soil choices to watering techniques to what the best temperature conditions are for that plant. There's even a light meter to see the sunlight level your plant will be receiving so you can find it the perfect spot. Expert botanists helped create content for this informative and educational app, which could act as a great plant encyclopedia with its wide range of knowledge.

With 4.6 stars on the App Store and over eight million downloads, users are clearly loving the information NatureID gives them. Happy user Art raved, "This is an excellent value! The app is excellent and identifies plants perfectly. If your plant has an issue the app resources help you to identify the problem and fix it."

