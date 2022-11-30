Cinnamon Homes Raises Angel Funding From Multiple Investors

Opinions expressed by Entrepreneur contributors are their own.

Delhi-NCR headquartered new-age home furniture and home décor brand Cinnamon Homes has raised an undisclosed amount of angel funding from multiple angel investors in its maiden fundraising round. The funding round was jointly led by Rahul Dash (co-founder of Purplle), an unicorn start-up in beauty space, and Chetan Jajoria (vice president at Deutsche Bank). The funds raised will be utilized by Cinnamon Homes towards bolstering its marketing and product development efforts as well as for driving immediate business growth and expansion in the Delhi-NCR region.

Company handout

"We at Cinnamon Homes are delighted to announce our first round of investment and support from various reputable angels. This fundraise will help us in moving closer towards our short-term goal of strengthening our presence in NCR over the short term, as well as our long-term goal of expanding our brand's experience centres to all major metros in India along with consolidating our online presence through our website," said Anand Suman, founder and CEO, Cinnamon Homes.

Cinnamon Homes is a subtle premium new-age brand of furniture, art and home décor that has been specially curated for the aspiring Indian citizens who have a penchant for making their homes look beautiful and classy and/or are looking for superlative, elegant and artsy solutions for renovating their homes. The company will continue to continuing to invest a lot into designing its collections keeping the entire home in mind, and also doing customization to suit its clients' or customers' requirements whenever necessary, according to a statement.

"Cinnamon Homes as a brand has great potential, as now is right on time when the customers are getting increasingly conscious about how gorgeous their homes would look. I foresee Cinnamon homes satisfying these aspirations very well in the months and years to come. And so, I am glad to associate with the brand to support and help them scale nationally," said Rahul Dash, co-founder and COO, Purplle.