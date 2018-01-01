Import Export Business
Marketing Strategies
2-Step Process to Marketing Your Import/Export Business
Find out how you can convince prospective clients that they have a product worth importing or exporting and that your company can be the one to help.
More From This Topic
FDA
FDA Bans Some Cilantro Imports After Finding Feces and Toilet Paper in Fields
The polarizing plant has been causing stomach illness outbreaks.
Food
Iowa's Massive Bird Flu Outbreak Prompts Mexico to Ban Imported Poultry, Eggs
Mexico is the largest buyer of U.S. chicken and one of several countries who have enacted restrictions over the last month.
Startup Kit
How to Find Products for Your Import Business
How can you locate goods you'd like to import to sell to markets here in the United States? Here are six ways to track down the products you're hoping to sell in the U.S.
Startup Kit
The Ins and Outs of Shipping as an Exporter
Here's a basic primer on the shipping terms and logistics you need to be familiar with when you own an exporting business.
Startup Kit
How to Ship Documents for Your Import/Export Business
As an importer or exporter, you need to know how each link in the shipping chain functions. Here's the lowdown on what all those terms on the shipping forms mean.
Startup Kit
Get Your Imported Goods Through Customs
As an import business owner, it's important to know the four basic steps for getting your foreign products through customs.
Startup Kit
How the U.S. Government Can Help with Your Export Business
Because exports give the U.S. economy a big charge, government agencies are happy to help you sell just about anything to foreign markets. Here are the government resources available to you.
Growth Strategies
Obama Inks Executive Order to Streamline Import and Export Process for Businesses
President Obama moved to reduce bureaucratic processes from ‘days to minutes' for small and medium-sized businesses who export American-made goods and services.
Project Grow
Startups Eschew the Made in America Label
For a variety of reasons, some U.S.-based startups are choosing to source their companies' products overseas. Doing so, however, comes at a price. Here's how three young founders are making it work.
Finance
Thinking About Doing Business Internationally? Tips for Handling Multiple Currencies
Large multinational companies have entire teams dedicated to mitigating the risk that comes with doing business internationally. Here is what small-business owners can do to protect against currency fluctuations.